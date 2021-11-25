Lorde, Bicep and Hot Chip among acts announced for Forbidden Fruit's 10th-anniversary festival

New Zealand pop star Lorde makes her Irish debut and Belfast duo Bicep highlight the Dublin-based weekender, happening Saturday June 4 and Sunday June 5 2022 - tickets on sale next Thursday
The return of festivals to their regular stomping grounds continues for summer 2022, and the latest weekender to throw its name in the ring for an already-hectic summer season is bringing some seriously big guns in at top billing for a milestone anniversary.

After a three-year absence, Forbidden Fruit's 10th-anniversary edition happens on Saturday June 4 and Sunday June 5 of next year at the Royal Hospital, Kilmainham, Co Dublin.

The festival boasts a triple-headliner of pop megastar Lorde, in her Irish debut, fresh off her new 'Solar Power' album; a live set from Belfast electronic duo Bicep, and the first Dublin set in nine years from festival crowdpleasers Hot Chip.

Lorde has sold over 12 million albums and racked up over 10 billion streams worldwide - earning Grammy nominations and performing alongside the surviving lineup of Nirvana at their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, among other pop-cultural distinctions.

Bicep: headlining at Forbidden Fruit. Picture: Sam Mulvey
Belfast-born, London-based duo Bicep have gone from curating electronic music blogs in their home city to headlining Primavera, Coachella and Glastonbury festivals - and this live performance sees them on the victory lap from the chart success of second album 'Isles'.

Hot Chip return to Dublin for the first time since 2013, making their Forbidden Fruit debut after headlining All Together Now in 2019 - heading up a lineup that also includes international superstar DJ Peggy Gou, Dublin rap breakout Kojaque, electronic explorers Floating Points, Dublin R&B singer and producer Gemma Dunleavy and UK electronic messers The Avalanches.

  • Festivalgoers can sign-up for first access to pre-sale now via forbiddenfruit.ie/tickets. Presale opens Tuesday, 30 November at 9am until 8pm on 1 December, with general sale opening the following morning.

