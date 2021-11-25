Lorde, Bicep and Hot Chip among acts announced for Forbidden Fruit's 10th-anniversary festival

The return of festivals to their regular stomping grounds continues for summer 2022, and the latest weekender to throw its name in the ring for an already-hectic summer season is bringing some seriously big guns in at top billing for a milestone anniversary.

After a three-year absence, Forbidden Fruit's 10th-anniversary edition happens on Saturday June 4 and Sunday June 5 of next year at the Royal Hospital, Kilmainham, Co Dublin.