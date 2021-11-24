Extra tickets for Ed Sheeran's Cork and Dublin gigs to go on sale this Friday

Another opportunity for fans to see the multi-hit star perform live
Extra tickets for Ed Sheeran's Cork and Dublin gigs to go on sale this Friday

Ed Sheeran has released more tickets for two dates of the Irish tour 

Wed, 24 Nov, 2021 - 09:30
Nicole Glennon

If you weren't lucky enough to nab a ticket to one of Ed Sheeran's upcoming Irish gigs we have good news for you.

Extra tickets for two of Ed Sheeran's Dublin and Cork shows will go on sale on Friday.

You'll have another chance at securing a seat for the singer's gigs at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on April 29 or his Croke Park gig on April 24.

The extra tickets will go on sale from Ticketmaster this Friday at 10am.

In September, the Bad Habits singer announced additional dates for his Mathematics Tour with additional dates scheduled for Cork on April 29 in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Dublin in Croke Park on April 24, Limerick in Thomond Park on May 6, and in the Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast on May 13.

Tickets are priced at €81 standing and €91 seated, plus service charge.

Read More

‘Limerick will be the best night of the tour:’ Ed Sheeran on his Irish tour and Elton John friendship

More in this section

From Pixar to Wolfwalkers, here are our Late Late Toy Show theme predictions  From Pixar to Wolfwalkers, here are our Late Late Toy Show theme predictions 
Lyra McKee death Cork Film Festival win 'will help to amplify Lyra McKee’s work further'
Get into the knitty gritty with ten woolly wears Get into the knitty gritty with ten woolly wears
<p>Poet Victoria Kennefick</p>

'It's really lovely for poetry': Cork poet shortlisted for £30k Costa Book Awards

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices