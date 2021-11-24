Extra tickets for Ed Sheeran's Cork and Dublin gigs to go on sale this Friday

If you weren't lucky enough to nab a ticket to one of Ed Sheeran's upcoming Irish gigs we have good news for you.
Extra tickets for two of Ed Sheeran's Dublin and Cork shows will go on sale on Friday.
You'll have another chance at securing a seat for the singer's gigs at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on April 29 or his Croke Park gig on April 24.
The extra tickets will go on sale from Ticketmaster this Friday at 10am.
In September, thesinger announced additional dates for his Mathematics Tour with additional dates scheduled for Cork on April 29 in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Dublin in Croke Park on April 24, Limerick in Thomond Park on May 6, and in the Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast on May 13.
Tickets are priced at €81 standing and €91 seated, plus service charge.