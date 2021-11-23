Tuesday TV Tips: Mad Hatter’s tea party for Great British Bake Off final

Scannal

RTÉ One, 7pm

The Birmingham pub bombings were, at the time, the biggest loss of life in Britain since World War Two. 21 people were killed, and hundreds seriously injured. There were calls for the reintroduction of the death penalty by an outraged British public and anti-Irish sentiment was rampant. Six Irishmen were sentenced to life in prison after coerced confessions and discredited forensic evidence. Thirty years after their release, could a similar miscarriage of justice happen today?

The Great British Bake Off: The Final

Channel 4, 8pm

The showstopper is an entire baked banquet fit for consumption at the Mad Hatter’s tea party.

The Great Escape: A Daring Plan

Channel 5, 9pm

We all think we know the story of The Great Escape — when 76 men tunnelled out of a Nazi prisoner of war camp in March 1944 — thanks to the classic movie of the same name. However, some artistic licence was taken during filming, but this three-part documentary, being shown on consecutive nights, promises to tell the true story.

Who Do You Think You Are?

BBC1, 9pm

Joe Sugg Who Do You Think You Are? He finds seven-times-great-grandparents who fled religious persecution in France, and a goldsmith who survived the Great Fire of London

Joe Sugg is joined on the show by his sister, fellow social media star Zoe, aka Zoella, and together they discover their great-great-great grandfather was also a communication pioneer — he was involved in electrical telegraphs.

Miriam and Alan: Lost in Scotland

Channel 4, 9.15pm

Miriam and Alan: Lost in Scotland. Picture: Graeme Hunter Pictures

Miriam Margolyes and Alan Cumming's motorhome trundles through some amazing scenery. There are midges, singing in Gaelic, a mountain race, and a pagan witch.

Prime Time

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

RTÉ Investigates report on complaints of sexual abuse of unconscious patients by a doctor in an Irish hospital.

Three Families

RTÉ One, 10.15pm

- Three families tells the compelling real stories behind the abortion laws in Northern Ireland

Part one of two. Drama about the campaign to relax abortion laws in Northern Ireland, from the point of view of three families who find themselves coming into conflict with the law.

Sport

Uefa Champions League, Villareal v Manchester United (ko 5.45pm, RTÉ2); Chelsea v Juventus (ko 8pm, BT Sport).

Radio

Eachtraigh Dom, R na G, 2.05pm: An interview with RnaG contributor Gerry Motherway, about life since his diagnosis with multiple system atrophy.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Radio legend and Undertones man Paul McLoone joins RTÉ arts/ents veteran Alan Corr to discuss Peter Jackson’s Beatles documentary, Let It Be,.

The Alternative, 2FM, 10pm: Cork band The Young Offenders, featuring a young Ciaran McFeely (later known as Simple Kid), are in 1996 Fanning Session action, while a 2016 Studio 8 session catches Dubliners BARQ at their soulful peak.