Richard Madeley and Frankie Bridge face off during first I’m A Celebrity trial

Richard Madeley and Frankie Bridge took on their first I’m A Celebrity trial during the series launch, completing challenges while critters rained down upon them.

The TV presenter and Saturdays singer faced the Turrets Of Terror, a three-level structure built in front of Gwrych Castle, after receiving the most votes from the public.

Bridge was quicker to complete each of the challenges which unlocked keys to each level.

After an epic first day of head to head challenges, our Celebrities have now been split into rival teams! ⚔️ The Reds are headed for Main Camp while the Blues are going to The Clink! 😩 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/m5Iw4NbRME — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 21, 2021

The star retrieved the key to the castle for the newly formed red team, ensuring them a stay in the main camp with food and a bed, while the losing yellow team spent their first night in “Castle Clink” and will be given basic rations.

The new series of the ITV show kicked off with soap star Danny Miller, music producer Naughty Boy, presenter Louise Minchin and radio DJ Snoochie Shy attempting to walk across a wooden plank 213 feet in the air above a quarry lake, before stamping on a button with their foot to make their opponent’s platform drop.

The group were transported to the challenge in a helicopter.

Miller revealed he suffered from car sickness and threw up in his mouth during the journey while clutching a sick bag.

French footballer star David Ginola, Paralympic gold champion Kadeena Cox, former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips and diver Matty Lee faced another challenge, working together to unlock two flare boxes.

However, to reach the keys they needed to insert their arms into “hell holes” filled with snakes, with Cox and Lee coming out on top.

Viewers watched as the teams saw their living quarters in the castle for the first time.

It’s a clean streak for the red team as they win the Trial and therefore the key to the Castle 🗝 🏆 🔴 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/0kjJOXhmr2 — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 21, 2021

Phillips, the oldest contestant on the show ever, said: “I’m about to sleep in probably the single worst bed I have been in my 78 years.”

Broadcaster Madeley started a fire for the Castle Clink group and music producer Naughty Boy admitted he had tried to smuggle an array of spices into camp but said they had been confiscated.

The public later voted for Emmerdale star Miller to face the second trial on Monday’s episode of I’m A Celebrity.

Your votes mean @DannyBMiller will go head to head with one of the Celebs from the main Camp in Dreaded Diner tomorrow night!



How do you think he'll do? 🤢 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/qiCiq6dbUm — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 21, 2021

He will represent the losing yellow team in the “castle’s dreaded diner” and will face a member of the winning red team during the challenge.

Presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly confirmed the other celebrity contestant who will take part in the trial will be announced on Monday’s show.

The flagship series is returning to Gwrych Castle near Abergele in North Wales for a second year due to ongoing coronavirus travel restrictions, preventing filming at its usual location in the Australian jungle.