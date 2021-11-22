Ireland's Fittest Family review: Kinsellas get the golden ticket and plenty laughs  

Never mind Ireland’s Fittest Family, we’ve found Ireland’s Funniest Family. Amid the grunting grimaces, thundering thighs and straining sinews in the forest, up rock Anna’s team, The Kinsellas, and they are HILARIOUS.

The family videos are one of my favourite parts anyway. You get an insight into their sporting background, how they interact, and a nose at their patios.

“We’re sporty cos we do sport,” says Caoimhe, seriously, down the lens.

Her two brothers crack up. “We’re sporty cos we do sport? Keep her away from the camera!”

But Caoimhe - and all of us - have the last laugh as Michael takes his turn, puckering the pecs, he gazes earnestly at the camera. “I’m David, I’m 21 and I’m in college in Limerick.”

Caoimhe creases up. “You’re Michael!” “Oh yeah, I’m Michael,” he says, half surprised.

When they’re faced with the Back Against the Wall challenge, they quip, “Sure, it’s just sitting down, isn’t it?” We all know a family with siblings like these. And you can just tell they are mad about each other and have the craic.

All the families are adorable; I love how they support each other, and buoy each other up and egg each other on. We learn The Farrells entered because of Chloe, who lost 10 and a half stone.

Padraig Forde in the Back against the Wall challenge on Ireland's Fittest Family.

“Two years ago I never would have thought I’d be on Ireland’s Fittest Family.” I punch the air for her. I escape into these functioning families while around me remote controls are being fought over and someone’s roaring about getting clean uniforms for the morning and there are riots over burnt popcorn.

I bet the Kinsellas never end up trying to choke each other over the last triangle of Toblerone. And they’re boxers from Wexford, where anything goes, to be fair. I’m thrilled they get the golden ticket and are straight through to the quarter-finals.

The remaining three families, Donncha’s The Fordes, Derval’s the Farrells and The Roches with Davy have to battle it out on the Fast and the Furious 300m relay race. The Farrells are last, because they don’t quite touch hands on the hay bales - unreal refereeing by Paul O’Donovan, nothing gets past him. That leaves Donncha and Davy battling it out.

It’s close but the Fordes pip the Roches in the Eliminator, despite Davy squealing instructions at a pitch only his family, and bats, could hear. Bring on the quarter-finals!