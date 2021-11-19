Music Quiz: Hello, can you shake it off with questions on Taylor Swift and Adele?

Both stars are back in the limelight with new albums, but how closely have you been paying attention?
Music Quiz: Hello, can you shake it off with questions on Taylor Swift and Adele?

L-R: Taylor Swift and Adele - two leading ladies back in the limelight 

Fri, 19 Nov, 2021 - 21:00
Des O’Driscoll

If you can't see the quiz below, go here.

Correct answers at the bottom of the page - no peeking until after your guesses!

Answers: 1. Aaron Dessner 2. Jake Gyllenhaal 3. Croke Park 4. Fearless 5. Jacknife Lee 6. London 7. Three 8. Adkins 9. Bob Dylan 10. Wine

Read More

TV quiz: Fittest Family to Succession... how closely have you been watching? 

More in this section

Movie review: Breaking Out is a remarkable account of Fergus O’Farrell’s singular talent Movie review: Breaking Out is a remarkable account of Fergus O’Farrell’s singular talent
Adele - 21 Adele album review: On 30, she's still heartbroken and belting it out over a gentle piano 
Album reviews: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss impress; James Blunt goes retrospective Album reviews: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss impress; James Blunt goes retrospective
Music Quiz: Hello, can you shake it off with questions on Taylor Swift and Adele?

Movie review: King Richard is a classic rags-to-riches story

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices