Friday TV tips: Vicky Phelan talks about her chemotherapy decision

Saving Private Ryan

Virgin Media One, 9pm

Second World War drama directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Tom Hanks, Tom Sizemore and Edward Burns, and featuring Matt Damon. As the horror of the Normandy landings takes its toll, three brothers lie dead. Captain Miller is sent on a special mission in occupied France to bring home the fourth brother, Private Ryan — no matter what the cost.

The Late Late Show

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Following the success of last year’s Toy Show Appeal, which raised €6.6m for Irish charities, Ryan Tubridy will catch up with some of the 600,000-plus people whose lives have been changed thanks to the generosity of Toy Show viewers.

Ryan Tubridy getting into the Toy Show spirit

On the day of the release of his new album ‘Flying Into Mystery’, Christy Moore will drop by and will play a selection of songs from the new record.

Comedian and impressionist Mario Rosenstock will bring a wide array of hilarious characters to the show.

And there will incredible musical tribute to the great Freddie Mercury, 30 years after the Queen frontman passed away.

And as audience applications close at midnight on Friday night for the Toy Show studio audience, they will have two golden tickets to give away.

The Great Train Robbery

TG4, 1.05pm

The late Sean Connery in The Great Train Robbery (1978) which had some scenes filmed in Cork. The then Cork Examiner carried an advertisement at the time looking for "attractive male and female film extras for work on The Great Train Robbery".

Some scenes for this heist movie directed by Michael Crichton and starring Sean Connery, Donald Sutherland and Lesley-Anne Down were filmed in Cork. True-life action thriller about a daring gold heist that shocked Victorian society. Scenes filmed in Cork and Heuston Station in Dublin were used as 'London Bridge Station' in the film. An ad in the then Cork Examiner on June 6, 1978 sought "attractive male and female film extras".

Hellbound

Netflix

Hellbound on Netflix from today

South Korean TV series directed by Yeon Sang-ho and based on his own ‘webtoon’ of the same name. Mysterious individuals condemn individuals to be hellbound, while otherworldly beings appear exactly at the specified time to kill the condemned in a brutal burning.

Tick, tick... Boom!

Netflix

Tick, tick... Boom! with Andrew Garfield as Jonathan Larson, and director/producer Lin-Manuel Miranda. Picture: Macall Polay/Netflix

Andrew Garfield stars as Jon, a composer waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical .

Cowboy Bebop

Netflix

Cowboy Bebop: Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine, John Cho as Spike Spiegel, and Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black. Picture: Nicola Dove/Netflix

Action-packed space Western, based on the much-loved anime series. Three bounty hunters, Spike Spiegel, Jet Black and Faye Valentine, form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals — for the right price.

The Wheel of Time

Amazon Prime

The Wheel of Time with Rosamund Pike

Based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling novels and produced by leading actress Rosamund Pike, this epic and gorgeous-looking series follows Moiraine (Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organisation the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers.

Radio

Seconds Away, RTÉ 2XM, 7pm: New Irish music, recorded live at Dublin’s National Stadium.