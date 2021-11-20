Radio Highlights: Beethoven's versions of Irish songs, new Irish art and poetry

Having wrestled control of the music away from the grown-ups on DJ For a Day, the children have finally usurped the entire station for World Children's Day — prepare for a full weekend of kid-made news, opinion and music shows.
Dublin online station continues its weekend run on FM — this week looking at Bono and company's stadium-filling magnum opus, and playing it in full. 106.7FM in Cork City, 105.5FM in Limerick.
Beethoven's Irish Songs: A look at Beethoven’s settings of Irish folk songs, commissioned between 1813 and 1816 by song collector and publisher George Thomson, and featuring new lyrics by a range of then-contemporary poets.
David Butler discusses and reads from his new collection, and Tony Curtis looks at collections and .
Pianist Saskia Giorgini performs Liszt's, while The Gesualdo Six sing music by Josquin des Pres and others.
Award-winning artist and curator Vera Klute discusses the RDS Arts Awards, an annual springboard for the visual medium in Ireland.
by Kerri ní Dochartaigh, read by the author: a memoir spawned from being born into the height of the Northern Troubles. Continued from last week, runs until Friday, as part of RTÉ's .
An interview with well-known RnaG contributor Gerry Motherway, about life since his diagnosis with multiple system atrophy.
A repeat of the 2013 documentary that tells the story of steam travel in the 1950s in Cork, through the eyes and voices of former train drivers and conductors.
Radio legend and Undertones man Paul McLoone joins RTÉ arts/ents veteran Alan Corr to discuss Peter Jackson's Beatles documentary,, premiering on the Apple TV streaming service.
Back to the RTÉ session archives with Dan Hegarty: Cork band The Young Offenders, featuring a young Ciaran McFeely (later known as Simple Kid), are in 1996 Fanning Session action, while a 2016 Studio 8 session catches Dubliners BARQ at their soulful peak.
Poet Vona Groarke discusses newly-released lockdown collection.
Album of the Week is, the 1993 effort from Anglo-Irish hip-hoppers Marxman, who crossed a rich family tradition with boom-bap beats, touring with U2 and Depeche Mode. Hegarty talks with Phrase D, MC Hollis, and Oisin Lunny.
Bernard Clarke connects different musical landscapes — bringing listeners through centuries, genres, and soundscapes.
New Irish bands and artists in live action, recorded at Dublin's National Stadium over lockdown in 2021 including: Columbia Mills, Susan O’Neill, Tandem Felix, Maria Kelly, Conchúr White, Modernlove, Jealous Of The Birds.
https://www.rte.ie/radio/radio1/mise-freshin/
IMRO-winning Ray Cuddihy continues to draw connections between Irish musical tradition and homegrown hip-hop - and episode 3, broadcast on the October Bank Holiday, has some deep-cuts - including Brendan Shine rapping!