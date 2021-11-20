Radio Highlights: Beethoven's versions of Irish songs, new Irish art and poetry

SATURDAY

Kids' Takeover

RTÉ Jr, all day

Having wrestled control of the music away from the grown-ups on DJ For a Day, the children have finally usurped the entire station for World Children's Day — prepare for a full weekend of kid-made news, opinion and music shows.

Essential Albums: U2 — Achtung Baby

8Radio, 8pm

Dublin online station continues its weekend run on FM — this week looking at Bono and company's stadium-filling magnum opus, and playing it in full. 106.7FM in Cork City, 105.5FM in Limerick.

SUNDAY

The Lyric Feature

LyricFM, 6pm

Beethoven's Irish Songs: A look at Beethoven’s settings of Irish folk songs, commissioned between 1813 and 1816 by song collector and publisher George Thomson, and featuring new lyrics by a range of then-contemporary poets.

The Poetry Programme

RTÉ 1, 7pm

David Butler discusses and reads from his new collection Liffey Sequence, and Tony Curtis looks at collections Between the Tides and The Syncline and This Flight Tonight.

Sound Out with Ian McGlynn

Lyric FM, 9pm

Pianist Saskia Giorgini performs Liszt's Harmonies poétiques et religieuses, while The Gesualdo Six sing music by Josquin des Pres and others.

MONDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Award-winning artist and curator Vera Klute discusses the RDS Arts Awards, an annual springboard for the visual medium in Ireland.

Book on One

RTÉ 1, 11.20pm

Thin Place by Kerri ní Dochartaigh, read by the author: a memoir spawned from being born into the height of the Northern Troubles. Continued from last week, runs until Friday, as part of RTÉ's Late Date.

TUESDAY

Ciaran McFeely: the artist known as Simple Kid's earlier musical adventures remembered as The Young Offenders' Fanning Session reairs; Tuesday, 10pm, 2FM

Eachtraigh Dom

R na G, 2.05pm

An interview with well-known RnaG contributor Gerry Motherway, about life since his diagnosis with multiple system atrophy.

Timelines

UCC 98.3FM, 5pm

A repeat of the 2013 documentary that tells the story of steam travel in the 1950s in Cork, through the eyes and voices of former train drivers and conductors.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Radio legend and Undertones man Paul McLoone joins RTÉ arts/ents veteran Alan Corr to discuss Peter Jackson's Beatles documentary, Let It Be, premiering on the Apple TV streaming service.

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

Back to the RTÉ session archives with Dan Hegarty: Cork band The Young Offenders, featuring a young Ciaran McFeely (later known as Simple Kid), are in 1996 Fanning Session action, while a 2016 Studio 8 session catches Dubliners BARQ at their soulful peak.

WEDNESDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Poet Vona Groarke discusses newly-released lockdown collection Link: Poet and World.

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

Album of the Week is 33 Revolutions Per Minute, the 1993 effort from Anglo-Irish hip-hoppers Marxman, who crossed a rich family tradition with boom-bap beats, touring with U2 and Depeche Mode. Hegarty talks with Phrase D, MC Hollis, and Oisin Lunny.

THURSDAY

The Blue of the Night

Lyric FM, 9pm

Bernard Clarke connects different musical landscapes — bringing listeners through centuries, genres, and soundscapes.

FRIDAY

Seconds Away

RTÉ 2XM, 7pm

New Irish bands and artists in live action, recorded at Dublin's National Stadium over lockdown in 2021 including: Columbia Mills, Susan O’Neill, Tandem Felix, Maria Kelly, Conchúr White, Modernlove, Jealous Of The Birds.

RADIO REWIND

Mise Freshin'

https://www.rte.ie/radio/radio1/mise-freshin/

IMRO-winning Ray Cuddihy continues to draw connections between Irish musical tradition and homegrown hip-hop - and episode 3, broadcast on the October Bank Holiday, has some deep-cuts - including Brendan Shine rapping!