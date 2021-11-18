A beacon in dark times: 5 gigs to see at Quiet Lights festival in Cork 

Emma Langford

Winthrop Avenue; Thursday November 18, 7.30pm; sold out

Limerick singer-songwriter Emma Langford has kept busy throughout the crisis - between the release of second album 'Sowing Acorns', steady streaming & gigging in Ireland and Germany, and contributing to projects like Irish Women in Harmony, her autumn Irish dates, including this stop on Caroline Street’s newest venue, serve as something of a well-deserved victory lap.

Caoimhin O’Raghallaigh, Kate Ellis & Caimin Gilmore

Triskel Christchurch; Friday November 19, 7.30pm; €20

A collaboration with FUAIM Music at UCC sees a joining-up of extraordinary musicians: fiddler Caoimhin O’Raghallaigh, renowned for his prowess with the ten-string hardanger d'amore fiddle joins Crash Ensemble members Kate Ellis & Caimin Gilmore in playing as a string trio, performing in the surrounds of the Tobin Street arts centre.

Lisa O'Neill

The Everyman; Friday November 19, 9pm; €20

Originally slated to be the Featured Artist of the cancelled 2020 edition of the festival, Sligo singer-songwriter Lisa O’Neill is among this year's headliners. Her last release on the Rough Trade imprint River Lea, ‘Heard A Long Gone Song’, garnered huge acclaim both at home and abroad - it was nominated for a Choice Prize, got a five-star review from the Guardian on release, and swept nominations at folks awards ceremonies in the UK and Ireland.

Anna Mieke

The Everyman; Saturday November 20, 9pm, €15

Hailing from Co. Wicklow and having spent time on Cork's folk scene, Anna Mieke draws from a rich vein of experience: learning Maori songs at school in New Zealand, cycling through Europe, living in Granada, learning folk songs in Bulgaria, and performing cello in the Cork-based experimental improv group, HEX. Support from Rachel Lavelle.

Junior Brother

Crane Lane Theatre; Sunday November 21, 9pm, €15

Armed with both an accent and a barely reconstructed holler that immediately gives away his Co. Kerry origins, singer-songwriter Ronan Kealy, better known as Junior Brother, treads the line between Irish and English folk traditions in idiosyncratic, writerly fashion. Debut album 'Pull the Right Rope' has garnered adoring glances, and new single 'Life's New Haircut' is oddly suited to the current lay of the post-Covid land. Support from folk/prog outfit Trá Phaidín, and tickets are also available in a bundle with the 6pm show at the same venue, featuring Galway's Maija Sofia and Molly O'Mahony.