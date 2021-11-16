It's that time of year: Súgradh, Spraoi, Siamsa and Sonas annuals hit schools

It might not seem that long ago since each of us had one of school publisher Folens' Christmas annuals in their bag around this time of the year - many of us even remember the monthly mini-mags they spun off from! - but as their 2021 editions start hitting schools now, it's worth remembering they've been part of Irish life for over half a century.
Súgradh, Spraoi, Siamsa and Sonas, each aimed at a different age group in primary school, each provide ample age-appropriate reading and entertainment, and hold a generational appeal for parents and even grandparents who remember their tussles with wordsearches and mazes.
“We’re delighted that our Christmas Annuals continue to play a special role in the build-up to Christmastime, with families making new memories together with all the fun-filled activities” says Folens marketing head Elizabeth Ivory.
The publisher is also continuing its Christmas Annual Charity Campaign, donating one annual to Childrens Hospital Ireland for every ten annuals sold through schools and at limited retail.
Anna Gunning, CEO of Children in Hospital Ireland, said: “We are always delighted to partner with Folens on this initiative and we know how much this means to the children who may have to spend time in hospital over the Christmas period. The CHI volunteers much anticipate the arrival of these annuals and taking the opportunity to deliver them to the young patients who so eagerly receive them."
- Súgradh, Spraoi, Siamsa and Sonas annuals are available now via Folens.