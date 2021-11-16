It's that time of year: Súgradh, Spraoi, Siamsa and Sonas annuals hit schools

It might not seem that long ago since each of us had one of school publisher Folens' Christmas annuals in their bag around this time of the year - many of us even remember the monthly mini-mags they spun off from! - but as their 2021 editions start hitting schools now, it's worth remembering they've been part of Irish life for over half a century.

Súgradh, Spraoi, Siamsa and Sonas, each aimed at a different age group in primary school, each provide ample age-appropriate reading and entertainment, and hold a generational appeal for parents and even grandparents who remember their tussles with wordsearches and mazes.