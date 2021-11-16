It's that time of year: Súgradh, Spraoi, Siamsa and Sonas annuals hit schools

The well-loved school publications continue to serve up stories, puzzles and activities for young people and their families after over 50 years
It's that time of year: Súgradh, Spraoi, Siamsa and Sonas annuals hit schools

Grace Caddell and Rachel Coyle from Dublin, reading their Sonas annuals in 2012.

Tue, 16 Nov, 2021 - 09:02
Mike McGrath Bryan

It might not seem that long ago since each of us had one of school publisher Folens' Christmas annuals in their bag around this time of the year - many of us even remember the monthly mini-mags they spun off from! - but as their 2021 editions start hitting schools now, it's worth remembering they've been part of Irish life for over half a century. 

Súgradh, Spraoi, Siamsa and Sonas, each aimed at a different age group in primary school, each provide ample age-appropriate reading and entertainment, and hold a generational appeal for parents and even grandparents who remember their tussles with wordsearches and mazes.

“We’re delighted that our Christmas Annuals continue to play a special role in the build-up to Christmastime, with families making new memories together with all the fun-filled activities” says Folens marketing head Elizabeth Ivory. 

Rory Hickey, from Moyderwell Primary School, Tralee, enjoying the Folens annuals last year.
Rory Hickey, from Moyderwell Primary School, Tralee, enjoying the Folens annuals last year.

The publisher is also continuing its Christmas Annual Charity Campaign, donating one annual to Childrens Hospital Ireland for every ten annuals sold through schools and at limited retail.

Anna Gunning, CEO of Children in Hospital Ireland, said: “We are always delighted to partner with Folens on this initiative and we know how much this means to the children who may have to spend time in hospital over the Christmas period. The CHI volunteers much anticipate the arrival of these annuals and taking the opportunity to deliver them to the young patients who so eagerly receive them."

  • Súgradh, Spraoi, Siamsa and Sonas annuals are available now via Folens.

Read More

Book Interview: Cónal Creedon - an accidental author, and the real deal

More in this section

Watch: Thaddea Graham sings in delight at hearing her Irish accent on Doctor Who Watch: Thaddea Graham sings in delight at hearing her Irish accent on Doctor Who
Adele releases new music Adele says new album is a way of talking ‘madly, deeply’ about who she is
Tick Tick Boom: Lin-Manuel Miranda's fear of death kept him on a creative edge  Tick Tick Boom: Lin-Manuel Miranda's fear of death kept him on a creative edge 
The Beatles rehearse for 'Our World' at the EMI Studios

Peter Jackson had to convince Disney to break ‘non-swearing rule’ for Beatles doc

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices