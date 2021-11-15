Monday TV tips: Living with Rachel Allen — Lucy Kennedy visits the busy chef and mum

Saol an Tréidlia

RTÉ One, 7.30pm

Saol an Tréidlia Veterinary surgeons Emma, Niamh and Liam are working hard

Veterinary surgeons Emma, Niamh and Liam are busy: This week Liam is working at the Limerick races, and Niamh and Emma are treating injured wildlife animals including a bat, a fox and a swan.

Living With Lucy — Rachel Allen

Virgin Media One, 9pm

In the final episode of the brand new series, Lucy moves in with professional cook, busy mother, and prolific author, Rachel Allen.

Ancient Secrets of Althorp with Charles Spencer

Channel 4, 9pm

Charles Spencer with Cat Jarman at Althorp Estate

Diana's brother Charles opens the gates of the 500-acre park Althorp for an archaeological dig. His ancestral home has been in the Spencer family for more than 500 years, and Charles is the ninth Earl of Spencer to live there. However, he wants to go even further back into its history to find out if there's any truth to the legend that a lost Anglo-Saxon village lies in its grounds.

Diana: Queen of Style

Channel 4, 10pm

A look at the enduring power of the Princess's fashion choices - designers, influencer and today's royals have all paid tribute, and she's become a style icon to a generation who weren't even born when she died: from her fairy-tale ballgowns to the little black 'revenge dress' she allegedly wore to upstage Prince Charles's interview with Jonathan Dimbleby. With insights from models, designers and musicians.

Tomb Raider

TG4, 9.30pm

Tomb Raider

Lara Croft sets out on a dangerous journey to unravel the truth behind her adventurer father's mysterious disappearance. Starring Alicia Vikander and Dominic West.

With God on Our Side

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Pat Hume and Mary McAleese

On the centenary of Partition, former President Mary McAleese meets politicians and peacemakers, perpetrators and victims of violence, to ask what role religion played in creating, and resolving, conflict in Northern Ireland, and whether it still has a role to play in building peace, in a more secular, diverse, post-Brexit society.

In the last interview before her death, Pat Hume, widow of the late Nobel Peace Laureate, John, discusses the faith and vision that sustained them both.

Radio

Binneas Béil, R na G, 3pm: Traditional music from West Limerick features on Áine Hensey’s show — Abroad in the Back Kitchen from Diarmuid O’Brien and Dónal O’Sullivan.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Niamh Ó Flanagáin and Anne Maher of Ballet Ireland talk about Nutcracker Sweeties — a reimagining of the genre classic; Irish filmmaker Edwina Casey talks about upcoming feature The Lighthouse — Ireland’s first opera film.

Book on One, RTÉ 1, 11.20pm: Thin Place by Kerri ní Dochartaigh, read by the author: A memoir spawned from being born into the height of the Northern Troubles. Runs nightly this week and next, as part of RTÉ’s Late Date.