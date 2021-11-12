A quick Toy Show peek to get you in the mood for the big night

This year’s trailer captures the morning after the night before
Ryan Tubridy is all excited about this year's Late Late Toy Show.  Picture: Evan Doherty Photography

Fri, 12 Nov, 2021 - 16:30
Caroline Delaney

The countdown is on — there are only two more weeks until the Late Late Toy Show and we couldn't be more excited.

This year’s trailer captures the morning after the night before, with little ones falling asleep on their toast, brushing their teeth and on the bus to school after staying up well past their bedtime.

But it’s totally worth it, as the tag line goes.

The Late Late Toy Show is Ireland’s most loved, most-watched TV show and host Ryan Tubridy and his army of toy testers will bring the magic from all corners of the country to reveal the hottest new toys of the year. 

We can expect more incredible characters, knockout performances, amazing surprise guests (and an array of Ryan's Christmas jumpers!)

Ryan Tubridy Picture: Evan Doherty Photography

Stay up late…it will be totally worth it!

The Late Late Toy Show airs Friday November 26, 9:35 pm on RTÉ One & RTÉ Player, where kids (big and small) can tune in from around the world. 

