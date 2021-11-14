Sunday TV tips: From forest, through swamp and mountain in Ireland's Fittest Family

Ireland’s Fittest Family

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

In the forest for the third heat with Davys McDonalds from Antrim, Anna’s Cuddys from Roscommon, Donncha’s McIntyres from Tipperary and Derval’s Corcorans from Westmeath

Top Gear

BBC One, 8pm

An Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm, Aston Martin V8 Vantage F1 Edition and McLaren 765LT — Freddie, Chris and Paddy take on some of F1's fastest drivers at Silverstone in the new series of Top Gear

Freddie Flintoff, Chris Harris, and Paddy McGuinness are back with more cars and comedy including an 'ultimate track day' at the Silverstone Circuit, testing three high-performance cars with three F1 Drivers.

Hidden Assets

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

Darren’s killers escape. Christian tells Emer a further bomb is expected. In Antwerp, billionaire Richard Melnick shows the site for his new European headquarters to his son James, Bibi’s husband. The CAB team link Darren to Fionn Brannigan, son of a businessman who died by suicide, owing millions to the government. It turns out Bibi is Fionn’s sister. She tells Christian she left Ireland mainly because of her brother’s dodgy dealings. Alarmed by his link to the Antwerp apartment, Fionn hides a hard drive in a restaurant bathroom ceiling. Christian searches for Kamal and Hadi, friends of Sana; he finds Hadi, just as Sana’s killers prepare to take him. It emerges Darren’s last call was to Fionn.

MTV Europe Music Awards 2021

Channel 5, 11pm

American rapper Saweetie hosts the ceremony celebrating the best music of the year. Justin Bieber leads the EMA nominations this year with a total of eight, while Doja Cat and Lil Nas X are both tied with six nominations. Meanwhile, BTS are the most nominated male group and K-pop act, while Little Mix have received the most nominations for a female group. Performers on the night include Colombian singer-songwriter Maluma, Italian rock band Maneskin and German musician Kim Petras.

Sport

Soccer: European Qualifiers World Cup 2022: Luxembourg v Republic of Ireland. Ko 5.45pm. RTÉ2 GAA: Galway Football Final, 1pm; Tipperary Hurling Final, 3.15pm. TG4

Radio

The Lyric Feature, LyricFM, 6pm: An exploration of the rich diversity of flora and fauna and archaeological sites along the River Inny in South Kerry.

The Poetry Programme, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Olivia O’Leary chats with poets Vona Groarke and Annemarie Ní Churreáin.

Sound Out, LyricFM, 9pm: Ian McGlynn presents contemporary classical music, including a reinterpretation of Bach’s Goldberg Suite from pianist Xenia Pestova, with electronics by Ed Bennett.