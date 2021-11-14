Sunday TV tips: From forest, through swamp and mountain in Ireland's Fittest Family

In the forest for the third heat with Davys McDonalds from Antrim, Anna’s Cuddys from Roscommon, Donncha’s McIntyres from Tipperary and Derval’s Corcorans from Westmeath
BBC One, 8pm
Freddie Flintoff, Chris Harris, and Paddy McGuinness are back with more cars and comedy including an 'ultimate track day' at the Silverstone Circuit, testing three high-performance cars with three F1 Drivers.
Darren’s killers escape. Christian tells Emer a further bomb is expected. In Antwerp, billionaire Richard Melnick shows the site for his new European headquarters to his son James, Bibi’s husband. The CAB team link Darren to Fionn Brannigan, son of a businessman who died by suicide, owing millions to the government. It turns out Bibi is Fionn’s sister. She tells Christian she left Ireland mainly because of her brother’s dodgy dealings. Alarmed by his link to the Antwerp apartment, Fionn hides a hard drive in a restaurant bathroom ceiling. Christian searches for Kamal and Hadi, friends of Sana; he finds Hadi, just as Sana’s killers prepare to take him. It emerges Darren’s last call was to Fionn.
American rapper Saweetie hosts the ceremony celebrating the best music of the year. Justin Bieber leads the EMA nominations this year with a total of eight, while Doja Cat and Lil Nas X are both tied with six nominations. Meanwhile, BTS are the most nominated male group and K-pop act, while Little Mix have received the most nominations for a female group. Performers on the night include Colombian singer-songwriter Maluma, Italian rock band Maneskin and German musician Kim Petras.
Soccer: European Qualifiers World Cup 2022:v . Ko 5.45pm. RTÉ2 GAA: , 1pm; , 3.15pm. TG4
, LyricFM, 6pm: An exploration of the rich diversity of flora and fauna and archaeological sites along the River Inny in South Kerry.
, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Olivia O’Leary chats with poets Vona Groarke and Annemarie Ní Churreáin.
, LyricFM, 9pm: Ian McGlynn presents contemporary classical music, including a reinterpretation of Bach’s from pianist Xenia Pestova, with electronics by Ed Bennett.