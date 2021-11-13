Saturday TV Tips: Ireland v New Zealand and Kerry actor Michael Fassbender as young Magneto

Puss in Boots

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

Puss in Boots voiced by Antonio Banderas

The swashbuckling feline goes on a quest for a magical golden goose. Animated comedy spin-off from the Shrek movies, with the voices of Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek

Living With Hitler

RTÉ2, 7.50pm

Adolf Hitler and his staff salute the teams during the opening ceremonies of the XI Olympic Games on August 1, 1936 in Berlin, Germany. Picture: Getty Images

The events that the German population and the people of the occupied countries lived through in the Nazi era from 1933 to 1945

Michael McIntyre's The Wheel

BBC One, 8pm

Family friendly comedy, testing quiz questions, cash prizes, and star guests: Michael Ball, comedian Tom Allen, singer Lulu, rugby player Joe Marler, and EastEnder Maisie Smith.

Angela Scanlon's Ask Me Anything

RTÉ One, 9.50pm

Des Cahill talks about his time working on the Olympics in Tokyo this summer, and how he was known 'Daddy Des' as he minded the Irish athletes.

Speaking about Twitter, he says, "It is abusive".

Angela asks Des, "What do people say?" and Des replies "You're a w@nk*r!"

Des also reveals to Angels that despite what people think, his hair isn't dyed!!

Fresh from her cinematic success in Deadly Cuts and current lead role of RTÉ's new hit drama series, Hidden Assets, Angeline Ball tells Angela Scanlon of her love for Ireland and how it's only a matter of time before she moves home as her children that little bit older now. She talks about her big break in starring in the Commitments and how the support was very different then than it is in today's world as people have teams around them nowadays. Angeline also starred in the Late Late Toy Show when she was 12 years of age.

X-Men: Apocalypse

RTÉ2, 10.55pm

X Men: Apocalypse

The mutant heroes must save the world from an ancient Egyptian tyrant restored to life in the 1980s. Superhero adventure sequel, with James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender

Fargo

TG4, 10.45pm

Original film starring William H Macy, Frances McDormand and Steve Buscemi. Directed by Joel Coen. A man desperate for money hires two criminals to kidnap his wife in order to exhort a hefty ransom from his father-in-law. (Fargo series, Season 2 on TG4 on Tuesday)

Sport

Rugby: Ireland v the All Blacks, 2.15pm. RTÉ2 GAA: Dublin Senior Hurling Championship final. Kilmacud Crokes v Na Fianna. Throw-in, 6pm. RTÉ2 Soccer: Peamount United v Galway Women’s Football Club, 7.15pm. TG4

Radio

DJ For a Day, RTÉ Jr, 4pm: Five-year-old Tommy from Dublin takes over the wheels of mechanised steel at RTÉ studios, to show the grown-ups who’s really boss.

Opera Night, LyricFM, 7pm: The Wexford Festival Opera Ensemble presents Bellini’s I Capuleti e i Montecchi — a topical retelling of the Romeo & Juliet story.

The Earl Grey Girls, Newstalk, 9pm: 2020 documentary that explores the lives of orphaned Irish teenaged girls shipped to British colonies in Australia during the Great Famine.