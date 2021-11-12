Film Review: Cry Macho is marred by exposition and forced intimacy

Cry Macho ***

“I don’t know how to cure old,” says Mike Milo (Clint Eastwood) during Cry Macho (12A), offering a glimpse of self-awareness that is sorely lacking for much of the film. A washed-up rodeo star, Mike is persuaded to drive from Texas to Mexico City to bring home Rafo (Eduardo Minett), the 13-year-old son of his boss Howard (Dwight Yoakum). Finding Rafo is the easy part, but once the unlikely pair start driving back to Texas, Mike discovers that Rafo is an unbroken colt who isn’t going to be easily tamed.

Eastwood has been directing himself since 1971’s Play Misty for Me, but while some of those films are stone-cold classics – High Plains Drifter, Unforgiven – Cry Macho is a movie in which the director fails to work his star hard enough. Stilted performances and expositionary dialogue mar much of the first act, and while things improve as Mike and Rafo come to terms with their forced intimacy, Eastwood himself never seems wholly comfortable in a part that seems to have been written for a much younger man (the cringy scene in which Rafo’s mother (Fernanda Urrejola) throws herself at the octogenarian Mike should have been excised completely).

That said, Eastwood gradually becomes more convincing as Mike begins to accept his limitations (“This whole macho thing,” he tells Rafo, “is overrated”), and there’s no doubting the sincerity of his well- intentioned homily on cultural integration.

(cinema release)