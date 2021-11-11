As sign language hits the Marvel Cinematic Universe: what is ISL, and where can I learn it?

The latest in US comic book titans Marvel's 'cinematic universe', Eternals, was released last week - placing emphasis on a variety of young heroes from a diversity of backgrounds.

Lauren Ridloff, portraying superhero Makkari, is a successful actor, also appearing on Broadway and zombie series The Walking Dead - and is the first Deaf woman to star in the Marvel movie franchise.

In tandem with the positive critical and commercial reception Eternals has received, Google searches for sign language have also skyrocketed - and the uninitiated might be surprised to find that sign is as complex and intricate as other forms of communication.

Representation also matters, of course - and at a time when young Deaf people are fighting for education in an Irish system that's been slow to adapt, to see people like themselves in pop-culture, and not just in token capacities, is a huge step forward.

So with all that in mind, we got in touch with the Cork Association for the Deaf to get the lowdown on Irish Sign Language - and how you and your family can get started.

What is ISL?

Irish Sign Language is the indigenous language of Irish Deaf people and of the Deaf community - not to be confused with Lámh, an English-based language support that utilises speech where possible, or other sign languages, like American or British sign language.

ISL has been passed down by many generations of Deaf people on the island of Ireland, and shares grammatical and vernacular similarities with An Gaeilge and Hiberno-English.

It is a visual, spatial language - not only is it a language of the hands, but also considered a language of the face and body, fully utilising expressions and gestures.

Who uses ISL?

The CDA says there are approximately 5,000 Deaf people in Ireland whose first or preferred language is ISL.

Approximately 40,000 other people, Deaf and Hearing, use ISL in addition to their first language.

The Irish Sign Language Act 2017 recognises Irish Sign Language as an official language of Ireland, which finally put Deaf people in Ireland and their families on track to accessing State services like media, education and justice on their terms - but many issues remain.

It's important to note that ISL users see themselves as a linguistic and cultural minority group as opposed to being disabled.

Where can it be seen?

You may have seen ISL interpreters at public events over the years, including the various Covid-19 briefings and announcements, where sometimes the task of visually interpreting some politicians' and public figures' statements has been... a challenge.

How to sign “What traditonally happens in a nightclub will continue to happen in a nightclub” 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🤣@rtenews @MichealMartinTD @HSELive pic.twitter.com/8Jq5466Lxw — Niamh Ní Bhaoill (@NiamhNiB) October 19, 2021

RTÉ has also made a range of its television services available in ISL, including its long-running signed news bulletins, running daily since 1975, and signed content airing Tuesdays on RTÉ2, and Wednesdays on RTÉ1.

RTÉ Player also hosts a range of ISL titles, with an on-screen signer. To enable this functionality, you need to be signed in to your RTÉ ID, go to your user preferences and select – Settings > Irish Sign Language.

Various arts and culture streaming events that happened over lockdown also carried ISL interpretation - and the sector had pledged to continue facilitating the language in its 'hybrid' programming.

How can we learn?

The Irish Deaf Society provides the basics, and the opportunity to book a range of classes, at its website.

It also has the ISL Everywhere app - developed by parent-support group Sharing the Journey and made in conjunction with the Centre for Deaf Studies and the Digital Skills Web Elevate Programme - that allows access to the basics and conversational essentials of ISL on the go, for free.

Closer to home, the Cork Association for the Deaf, based on the city's McCurtain Street, provides introductory lessons and accredited courses, public information, social services, and help with assistive technology - and can arrange classes for private groups, community organisations and classrooms.

They also have a number of information leaflets to download and keep handy: