Thursday TV Tips: Reconnecting for family hit by grief of beloved dad's death

Guaranteed Irish

TG4, 9pm

Mary Kennedy chats with SuperValu marketing director Ray Kelly. She also discovers what goes into the production of Cork based Firebird's home heating solutions when she talks with Lenneke Willems.

The Trial of Louise Woodward

UTV, 9pm

British au pair Louise Woodward walks out of court at Middlesex Superior Court in Cambridge, Mass., Monday afternoon Nov. 10, 1997 as the court reporter, left, smiles. Woodward was sentenced to time served and released from prison after Judge Hiller Zobel reduced her second degree murder conviction in the death of eight month-old Matthew Eappan to involuntary manslaughter. Picture: AP Photo/Jim Bourg, Pool

In 1997, Massachusetts-based British au pair Louise Woodward, then aged 19, was convicted of the involuntary manslaughter of Matthew Eappen, the eight-month-old baby in her care. Almost 25 years on, this documentary re-examines the case, including Woodward's controversial trial, which continues to divide legal and medical experts today.

Father of the Cyborgs

RTÉOne, 10.15pm

Father of the Cyborgs Dr Phil Kennedy neuroscientist

Neuroscientist Dr Phil Kennedy made global headlines for implanting several wire electrodes in the brain of a paralysed man and then teaching the locked-in man to control a computer cursor with his mind. In 2014 he continued his research on himself when he ran out of funding to continue his research. In order to continue on his path toward human electrode implantation, Kennedy travelled to South America, had the top of his skull sawed off and had tiny electrodes implanted inside his brain in order to understand it better.

Home Rescue — The Big Fix

RTÉ 2, 10.15pm

Siobhan and her three children, Ben, Ella and Faye, live in a large house in Kilmeague in Co. Kildare, built by Siobhan's late husband Vin. Siobhan has been so busy with the children that the house has become cluttered.

It’s been eight years since Vin passed away from leukemia and wife Siobhan has never quite recovered from the grief of losing her beloved husband. The comfortable, spacious house was always intended to be a ‘forever home’ but as Siobhan devoted all her energy to keeping the family together, it’s become hemmed in by clutter, neglected and disorganised. With a space forever empty at the dinner table, the family rarely eats together and, dominating one entire room, Vin’s beloved snooker table remains covered and forlorn.

Can a better layout be devised for them?

Sport

Soccer: UEFA European qualifier, Greece v Spain, 7pm; Republic of Ireland v Portugal, 7.45pm, RTÉ2.