Thursday TV Tips: Reconnecting for family hit by grief of beloved dad's death

Mary Kennedy chats with SuperValu marketing director Ray Kelly. She also discovers what goes into the production of Cork based Firebird's home heating solutions when she talks with Lenneke Willems.
UTV, 9pm
In 1997, Massachusetts-based British au pair Louise Woodward, then aged 19, was convicted of the involuntary manslaughter of Matthew Eappen, the eight-month-old baby in her care. Almost 25 years on, this documentary re-examines the case, including Woodward's controversial trial, which continues to divide legal and medical experts today.
RTÉOne, 10.15pm
Neuroscientist Dr Phil Kennedy made global headlines for implanting several wire electrodes in the brain of a paralysed man and then teaching the locked-in man to control a computer cursor with his mind. In 2014 he continued his research on himself when he ran out of funding to continue his research. In order to continue on his path toward human electrode implantation, Kennedy travelled to South America, had the top of his skull sawed off and had tiny electrodes implanted inside his brain in order to understand it better.
RTÉ 2, 10.15pm
Siobhan and her three children, Ben, Ella and Faye, live in a large house in Kilmeague in Co. Kildare, built by Siobhan's late husband Vin. Siobhan has been so busy with the children that the house has become cluttered.
It’s been eight years since Vin passed away from leukemia and wife Siobhan has never quite recovered from the grief of losing her beloved husband. The comfortable, spacious house was always intended to be a ‘forever home’ but as Siobhan devoted all her energy to keeping the family together, it’s become hemmed in by clutter, neglected and disorganised. With a space forever empty at the dinner table, the family rarely eats together and, dominating one entire room, Vin’s beloved snooker table remains covered and forlorn.
Can a better layout be devised for them?
