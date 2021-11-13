Radio Highlights: Christy Moore recognised for a lifetime in Irish music

Five-year-old Tommy from Dublin takes over the wheels of mechanised steel at RTÉ studios, to show the grown-ups who’s really boss.
The Wexford Festival Opera Ensemble presents Bellini's— a topical retelling of the Romeo & Juliet story.
Another chance to hear a 2020 documentary that explores the lives of orphaned Irish teenaged girls shipped to British colonies in Australia during the Great Famine.
Following the Inny: An exploration of the rich diversity of flora and fauna and archaeological sites along the River Inny in South Kerry.
Olivia O’Leary chats with poets Vona Groarke and Annemarie Ní Churreáin about their new collections.
Ian McGlynn presents contemporary classical music, including a reinterpretation of Bach'sfrom pianist Xenia Pestova, with electronics by Ed Bennett.
Traditional music from West Limerick features on this week’s Album of the Week on Áine Hensey's show —from Diarmuid O’Brien and Dónal O’Sullivan.
Niamh Ó Flanagáin and Anne Maher of Ballet Ireland talk about— a reimagining of the genre classic; Irish filmmaker Edwina Casey talks about upcoming feature — Ireland's first opera film.
by Kerri ní Dochartaigh, read by the author: A memoir spawned from being born into the height of the Northern Troubles. Runs nightly this week and next, as part of RTÉ's .
Pádraig Ó Sé’s afternoon guests include much-loved word and language expert Micheál Toose Mac Gearailt.
William Atkins and Sinéad Gleeson talk about contributing to issue 157 of literary journal— dedicated to newly-published travel writing.
The national broadcaster's live awards ceremony for the folk genre in Ireland features a whole host of artists and bands nominated across several categories - while Christy Moore receives his well-earned Lifetime Achievement Award for seven decades of contributing to the artform in Ireland.
A newly-recorded Studio 8 session on Dan Hegarty's show, from Dublin-based Corkonian electronic pop duo LEWWAB, plus archival Fanning Session action from 1995, as Derry outfit Rare featured the talents of ex-Undertones/That Petrol Emotion man John O'Neill.
A concert from WorldPride Copenhagen with music by Ethel Smyth, Benjamin Britten, and Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky — composers who understood what it meant to be different either due to their gender or their sexuality.
English writer Sarah Hall discusses new novel— a reflection on the ongoing Covid crisis.
A time and space for kids and their parents to get comfy, curl up on the couch at the end of the day, and listen to the radio together. Runs nightly.
U2 superfan Pat Carty talks about Bono and company'slong-player on its thirtieth anniversary.
New Irish music, recorded live at Dublin's National Stadium, including: Columbia Mills, Susan O’Neill, Tandem Felix, Maria Kelly, Conchúr White, and Jealous Of The Birds.