Radio Highlights: Christy Moore recognised for a lifetime in Irish music

SATURDAY

DJ For a Day

RTÉ Jr, 4pm

Five-year-old Tommy from Dublin takes over the wheels of mechanised steel at RTÉ studios, to show the grown-ups who’s really boss.

Opera Night

LyricFM, 7pm

The Wexford Festival Opera Ensemble presents Bellini's I Capuleti e i Montecchi — a topical retelling of the Romeo & Juliet story.

The Earl Grey Girls

Newstalk, 9pm

Another chance to hear a 2020 documentary that explores the lives of orphaned Irish teenaged girls shipped to British colonies in Australia during the Great Famine.

SUNDAY

The River Inny: explored in the Lyric Feature; Sunday, 6pm, LyricFM

The Lyric Feature

LyricFM, 6pm

Following the Inny: An exploration of the rich diversity of flora and fauna and archaeological sites along the River Inny in South Kerry.

The Poetry Programme

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Olivia O’Leary chats with poets Vona Groarke and Annemarie Ní Churreáin about their new collections.

Sound Out

LyricFM, 9pm

Ian McGlynn presents contemporary classical music, including a reinterpretation of Bach's Goldberg Suite from pianist Xenia Pestova, with electronics by Ed Bennett.

MONDAY

Binneas Béil

R na G, 3pm

Traditional music from West Limerick features on this week’s Album of the Week on Áine Hensey's show — Abroad in the Back Kitchen from Diarmuid O’Brien and Dónal O’Sullivan.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Niamh Ó Flanagáin and Anne Maher of Ballet Ireland talk about Nutcracker Sweeties — a reimagining of the genre classic; Irish filmmaker Edwina Casey talks about upcoming feature The Lighthouse — Ireland's first opera film.

Book on One

RTÉ 1, 11.20pm

Thin Place by Kerri ní Dochartaigh, read by the author: A memoir spawned from being born into the height of the Northern Troubles. Runs nightly this week and next, as part of RTÉ's Late Date.

TUESDAY

LEWWAB: Cork electropoppers in Studio 8 session; Tuesday, 10pm, 2FM

Eachtraigh Dom

R na G, 2.05pm

Pádraig Ó Sé’s afternoon guests include much-loved word and language expert Micheál Toose Mac Gearailt.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

William Atkins and Sinéad Gleeson talk about contributing to issue 157 of literary journal Granta — dedicated to newly-published travel writing.

RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards

RTÉ 1, 8pm

The national broadcaster's live awards ceremony for the folk genre in Ireland features a whole host of artists and bands nominated across several categories - while Christy Moore receives his well-earned Lifetime Achievement Award for seven decades of contributing to the artform in Ireland.

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

A newly-recorded Studio 8 session on Dan Hegarty's show, from Dublin-based Corkonian electronic pop duo LEWWAB, plus archival Fanning Session action from 1995, as Derry outfit Rare featured the talents of ex-Undertones/That Petrol Emotion man John O'Neill.

WEDNESDAY

The Full Score

LyricFM, 1pm

A concert from WorldPride Copenhagen with music by Ethel Smyth, Benjamin Britten, and Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky — composers who understood what it meant to be different either due to their gender or their sexuality.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

English writer Sarah Hall discusses new novel Burntcoat — a reflection on the ongoing Covid crisis.

Cosy Up

RTÉ Jr, 7.30pm

A time and space for kids and their parents to get comfy, curl up on the couch at the end of the day, and listen to the radio together. Runs nightly.

THURSDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

U2 superfan Pat Carty talks about Bono and company's Achtung Baby long-player on its thirtieth anniversary.

FRIDAY

Seconds Away

RTÉ 2XM, 7pm

New Irish music, recorded live at Dublin's National Stadium, including: Columbia Mills, Susan O’Neill, Tandem Felix, Maria Kelly, Conchúr White, and Jealous Of The Birds.