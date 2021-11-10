Christy Moore to receive Lifetime Achievement honours at RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards

RTÉ has announced that Christy Moore will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards, at in Vicar Street, Dublin on Tuesday.
Speaking on the honour, Moore said a in statement: "My life has been immersed in the pursuit of folk songs and ballads. Being part of our folk song community has been an important part of my life. To receive this award from my peers is a great honour, one that I will remember and cherish. We need songs, songs need singers, singers need listeners. We all need each other."
Moore will also perform live at the event, and in taking home the gong, joins previous winners Steve Cooney (2020), Moya Brennan (2019) and Andy Irvine (2018).
The singer and songwriter is, by any measure, a national treasure, remaining a strong live draw and consistent unit-shifter in the seventh decade of his career, a journey that has ranged from his time in iconic folk-revivalist outfits like Planxty and Moving Hearts, to over 40 years of solo work.
Moore has also been a consistent advocate of social change and justice, with songs like 'Ordinary Man' being formative listening for generations of Irish activists.
RTÉ presenters John Creedon and Ruth Smith will return to Dublin’s Vicar Street to present the awards ceremony in front of a live audience.
- Tickets for the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards, Tuesday November 16, 8pm, are on sale now via www.ticketmaster.ie. Tickets cost €28, including booking fee and other charges.
- The event will be broadcast live on RTÉ Radio 1, while edited highlights will air on RTÉ One on Saturday November 20.