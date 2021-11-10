Christy Moore to receive Lifetime Achievement honours at RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards

RTÉ has announced that Christy Moore will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards, at in Vicar Street, Dublin on Tuesday.

Speaking on the honour, Moore said a in statement: "My life has been immersed in the pursuit of folk songs and ballads. Being part of our folk song community has been an important part of my life. To receive this award from my peers is a great honour, one that I will remember and cherish. We need songs, songs need singers, singers need listeners. We all need each other."