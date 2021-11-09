Squid Game: Netflix sensation set for a second series

South Korea's dystopic social commentary series resonates with younger viewers worldwide - and has become the service's biggest show in over eighty countries worldwide
Squid Game: hundreds of fictional contestants put their lives on the line for a big cash prize - a deep social satire that's resonated with many

Tue, 09 Nov, 2021 - 15:23
Mike McGrath Bryan

Striking the hammer while the iron is white-hot, streaming giants Netflix have apparently green-lit a second series of smash-hit drama Squid Game.

The seemingly-unstoppable hype behind the South Korean show has propelled it to number one on Netflix in 80 countries, and has been seen by an estimated 111 million viewers. 

You might have seen the younger people in your life talking about it - or even re-enacting it in the school playground - but the show itself deals with some very heavy subject matter beyond all its chaos.

456 contestants, all of whom are in various degrees of severe financial trouble, risk their lives to play a series of deadly versions of Korean children's games, with the last person standing winning a ₩45.6 billion (roughly €30m) prize.

The writer of the show, Hwang Dong-hyuk, was inspired by economic difficulty early in his life, as well as class disparity in South Korea, and inequality amid the later stages of global capitalism.

“So there’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice!" he said in an interview with Associated Press.

"But I will say there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently. But I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen. So I will promise you this…(in English) Gi-Hun will come back, and he will do something for the world.”

No date has been set for the second series as of yet, but it looks set to be a priority - its success has boosted Netflix subscriber numbers by an estimated 4 million worldwide, and the newly-developed franchise is set to be worth €70m to the US service, having overtaken Bridgerton as its most successful original commission ever, after being picked up as part of a round of 'foreign-language' commissions.

