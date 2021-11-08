Will Poulter on Dopesick: 'It doesn't mean it can't happen elsewhere' 

Will Poulter joins a starry cast in the new series Dopesick, the story of how one company triggered one of the most scandalous drugs crises in US history. The drama series unravels the story of Purdue Pharma, owned by the Sackler family. In the 1990s the company developed OxyContin, planting the seeds of an opioid epidemic.

The company convinced doctors to prescribe it for moderate pain, pushing the idea that fewer than one percent of patients would become addicted. Within the first years of the drug’s introduction, the company knew that the pills were being abused, stolen from pharmacies and driving a wave of addiction.

The details emerge in the style of a large-scale series covering different periods as the drama unfolds from several points of view including those of executives, sales reps, doctors and patients.

Poulter plays sales rep Billy Cutler, who persuades a small-town doctor (Michael Keaton) to prescribe OxyCotin to many of his patients. For the Londoner, it was an issue of particular interest - many of his family work in healthcare and he spoke with them in detail about the project.

“My dad's a professor of cardiology, my mum was a nurse for the NHS, my older sister is currently a nurse for the NHS. So yeah, they had invested interest in this project. I felt probably an additional sense of responsibility to do right by them in the telling of the story.

“But actually none of us were quite as aware as we ought to have been about the crisis. I think everyone should take note of this as an issue, and generally as a story about social injustice. You know, just because it happened in America doesn't mean it can't happen elsewhere, especially if you take into consideration just how wealthy and developed America is as a country.”

Adapted from Beth Macy’s bestselling non-fiction book of the same name, the series does not shy away from the extent of Purdue’s activities and how it sold OxyContin as a wonderdrug that was not addictive.

And Poulter personalises that in his portrayal of Billy Cutler, an earnest and ambitious young sales rep tasked with targeting mining towns and pitching the drug to doctors.

“If we're going to faithfully reflect what happened as the development of the crisis, it’s essential that we don't shy away from Purdue's activities and exactly how they trained their salesforce and how the sales reps contributed to this fraudulent campaign of a very dangerous narcotic as a legitimate form of pain relief when it never was,” says Poulter.

“My character, I think, can be characterised as a bad guy. I think he probably entered the salesforce with good intentions, but became corrupted along the way and betrayed his own moral codes in order to get ahead. And in the spirit of Purdue as a company, all for his own financial gain.

“My character isn't based on a singular real person, but he's more of an amalgamation or a composite character of several of the people who would have worked for Purdue at the time.

“For as big and as sprawling and overwhelming as the story was, it was also incredibly well researched and chock full of information about who my character was.”

Michael Keaton in Dopesick on Disney+.

As well as the staggering extent of America’s opioid crisis and those who helped seed it, Dopesick shows the impact is has on people and communities across the US.

It’s intricate, richly layered storytelling, and while it was originally considered by creator and writer Danny Strong as a feature film, Poulter feels the long-form series best serves the story.

“I think sometimes with film - as much as I enjoy that as a medium - you feel like you didn't necessarily turn over every stone and I think in TV you just get more of an opportunity to do that. This was really the best format for a story like this.

“Danny does an amazing job of tying together all these different narrative strands, and jumping around between all these different time periods in order to give a really full scale but high-resolution picture of how this opioid epidemic came to be and how we arrived at this point where it's still an ongoing issue.”

With a starring role as Adam Warlock in Marvel’s forthcoming Guardian of the Galaxy on the way, Poulter’s profile is set to be bigger than ever. He continues to tell stories that matter to him - he had been seeking out a project on the opioid crisis for a couple years before Dopesick came his way. His hope is that the show will reinforce people’s faith in ethical medical practice.

“I think that the point that the show makes is that Purdue are not a legitimate or trustworthy medical outfit. And that's because the message that they push from the beginning was anti scientific, and it went against the prevailing knowledge around what was safe, and what was prescribable. So I think watching a show like Dopesick, it only reaffirms my faith in legitimate medicine and in science as a whole.”

Dopesick comes to Disney+ from November 12

Danny Strong on writing about an issue that has caused hundreds of thousands to die

A familiar face from his acting work on hit shows like Billions, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gilmore Girls, Danny Strong is also a well-established writer and producer. Dopesick is his first major limited series and he got on board, he says, because he wanted audiences to have a full account of the entire crisis, which is still impacting America.

“Sadly, the situation is as bad as it's ever been,” he says. “The pandemic really exasperated opioid overdoses. I think something like 93,000 people died last year from opioid overdose. So it's certainly not getting better and in many ways, it's getting worse.

“Simultaneously, the awareness of what happened in the story is getting stronger. Alex Gibney did a two-part documentary on it for HBO. There have been a number of books and now there's this big budget limited series from Hulu on it.”

Rosario Dawson in Dopesick.

Strong feels that storytelling can help stir discussion about where to go from here.

“My hope is that the show can bring an awareness not just to what happened but also in the last two episodes, we get into therapies and paths forward that are really effective, and that not enough people are taking because they're stigmatised when in fact they actually could be life-changing for millions of people.

“So that's one of the goals of the show is dramatising a way out of opioid use disorder that could hopefully help move the country forward and maybe even turn a corner on it. It's a very lofty thing to say but it really was one of the goals of the piece.”