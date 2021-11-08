Question of Taste: Cork composer Linda Buckley picks some of her favourite music 

Linda Buckley is a composer from the Old Head of Kinsale, who works on a lot of pieces for dance and film. For the past few years, Linda has been mostly based in Glasgow, where she lectures in composition at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. Also, with her sister, Irene Buckley, she has composed a new score for Fritz Lang's film Metropolis. It will be performed with screenings of the film at Cork International Film Festival on Monday and Tuesday (Nov 8-9) at the Everyman.

Best recent book you've read and what you liked about it:

I’ve had a close relationship with the beautifully moving A Ghost in the Throat by Doireann Ní Ghríofa. I met Doireann when I was living in New York and she was reading her poetry at the Irish Arts Center. I felt an immediate kinship with her work and we have been collaborating ever since. I also recently read Sinéad O’Connor’s Rememberings, a hauntingly honest account of her life which further confirms her bravery in calling out the broken systems that surrounded her. Irene and I are also working on the score for a new film about Sinéad’s life, to be released in 2022.

Best recent film:

Nomadland with Frances McDormand was a film that stayed with me long after viewing. It had an authenticity that was never sentimental, giving a thought-provoking snapshot of the nomadic life in America.

Best recent gig/show you’ve seen:

At the start of October I saw Nick Cave and Warren Ellis play at the Theatre Royal in Glasgow. It was my first show post-pandemic so it had a special impact, realising how much I had missed live music and being immersed in that shared experience. The music was so poignant as much of the set was from the album Ghosteen, written after the tragic death of Nick Cave’s son.

Recently, I also went to see the Altered Hours and Pretty Happy at Cyprus Avenue in Cork. I loved the raw power, brilliantly crafted songs and such strong stage presence in both bands.

Best piece of music you’ve been listening to lately (new or old):

Caterina Barbieri, an Italian electronic artist – she works a lot with analog synthesisers to create these immersive patterns and textures, music to get lost in… I love her album Patterns of Consciousness.

First ever piece of music that really moved you:

One of my first memories of music is hearing Kate Bush... the song Running Up That Hill.

The best concert you've ever seen (if you had to pick one!):

Björk’s Cornucopia show was spectacular in every sense of the word, sonically, visually and lingered long in the memory afterwards. It was really inspiring to hear her songs in new arrangements with such imaginative instrumentation, even sometimes inventing new instruments.

Tell us about your TV viewing:

During lockdown I watched the series Mare of Easttown and was gripped from beginning to end. Much has been already said about Kate Winslet’s acting in this - I was drawn in completely and really cared about the characters, shown in all their flaws and their resilience in overcoming tragedy.

Radio listening and/or podcasts:

I love Cian Ó Cíobháin’s show An Taobh Tuathail on Raidió na Gaeltachta. I always discover new music that I connect with from his show – it’s been on air now for over twenty years. When I first moved to Scotland, I bought a radio and BBC Radio 6 Music was my constant companion in the kitchen. I especially love Mary Anne Hobbs’ show for keeping in touch with new musical discoveries.

You're curating your dream festival – which three artists are on the bill, living or dead?

Cocteau Twins, My Bloody Valentine, Joy Division.

Your favourite film soundtrack of all time?

Mica Levi’s score to Under the Skin creates this whole other atmospheric world for the film; and also Wojciech Kilar’s score to Dracula made a huge impression on me as a teenager.

Your best/most famous celebrity encounter:

It’s not really an encounter as such, but it was quite surreal recently to hear Iggy Pop mention me and play some of my music on the radio – it was totally unexpected…!

You can portal back to any cultural event or music era – where, when, and why?

The late 1970s and early '80s for the beginnings of post-punk: Joy Division, The Cure, Cocteau Twins, Siouxsie and the Banshees etc, for that sound world, the gothic wonder of it all…