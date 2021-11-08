Cork International Film Festival: Five highlights for Monday 

Metropolis with a Cork soundtrack, and an adaptation of a Donal Ryan story, feature among Monday's offerings 
Cork International Film Festival: Five highlights for Monday 

Metropolis and Foscadh feature among today's highlights at Cork International Film Festival.

Mon, 08 Nov, 2021 - 13:05

Wood and Water 

Gate Cinema (6.15pm)

Widower Anke arranges a reunion with her three children at a familiar spot by the Baltic Sea. But when she hears that son Max is unable to join them as protests have brought his new home of Hong Kong to a standstill, Anke decides to visit him instead. Shot exquisitely on 16mm film, Jonas Bak’s debut feature is a meditative travelogue: an ode to facing one’s own fears and moving on.

Metropolis 

Everyman, 6.30pm

Cork sibling composers Irene and Linda Buckley have composed a new score for Fritz Lang’s 1927 classic, Metropolis, which will be played live at screenings at the Everyman. [Also showing Tuesday]

Foscadh 

Triskel, 8.30pm 

Dónall Ó Héalai as John in Foscadh.
Written and directed by Seán Breathnach, Foscadh stars Dónall Ó Héalai as John, a young reclusive who has lived with his overprotective parents well into his adulthood. When his parents pass away he is left alone with only the elderly Paddy – a friend of his parents – to look out for him, until a series of events forces John to confront both the future and his own fears. The film is Ireland’s official entry to the 2022 Oscars.

Introduction (Inteurodeoksyeon) 

Gate Cinema (8.45pm) 

Prolific South Korean director Hong Sang-soo is a master of creating films which seem, on the surface, to be very simple, yet always contain hidden depths, and Introduction is another finely crafted example. Masquerading as a story about a young man who pays his girlfriend a surprise visit, this understated gem unfolds, over three parts, into a profound meditation on life and relationships.

Roaring 20's (Années 20) 

The Gate Cinema (8.15pm) 

Roaring 20's (Années 20) was shot in just six takes in Paris in the summer of 2020. 
We pass by strangers on the street every day, sometimes we wonder what their lives look like. Roaring 20’s gives us an opportunity to join them for a while. In partnership with the French Embassy in Ireland & Alliance Francaise de Cork, this French film from director Elisabeth Vogler was shot in just six takes in Paris in the summer of 2020, using 24 actors and only 16 crew members.

  • For further details, see corkfilmfest.org

