Friday TV tips: A new Liam Neeson movie; Clodagh McKenna, Paul Rudd — and Adam King

Plus Irish entrepreneurs showcase the very best of what they have to offer
Fri, 05 Nov, 2021 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

The Late Late Show

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

It's a show dedicated to Taking Care of Business this evening.

Meet 16 Irish entrepreneurs showcasing their products — the very best of what Irish businesses have to offer across various sectors. And many more products will be featured too.

Clodagh McKenna is excited about going on the Late Late Show
Irish chef and entrepreneur Clodagh McKenna and husband Harry Herbert will chat about their lives together at his Highclere Estate (aka Downton Abbey)!

Last year's break-out Late Late Toy Show star Adam King and dad, David will talk about the release of David's new book 'A Hug for You'. They will talk about their incredible year since Adam first melted our hearts with his Virtual Hug and how his story continues to inspire people around the world. And Adam's wish to present The Late Late Show may be about to come true…

There will be a musical performance from Derry's latest musical prodigy, Roe, who will sing her rendition of The Cranberries classic 'I Can't Be With You'.

The Graham Norton Show

BBC1, 11.05pm

Miriam Margolyes on the Graham Norton Show
Guests: Miriam Margolyes, Stephen Fry, Halle Berry, Ron Howard and Paul Rudd. And Gregory Porter performs Revival

The Big Narstie Show

Channel 4, 11.05pm

Bold, brash and streetwise chat, comedy and music show. Idris Elba is dropping in along with comedian Katherine Ryan, and rapper Digga D.

Dickinson

Apple TV+

Dickinson
A fictionalised account of author Emily Dickinson's life, starring Hailee Steinfeld. It begins as Emily's most productive time as an artist coincides with the raging American Civil War, as well as an equally fierce battle that divides her own family. As Emily tries to heal the divides around her, she wonders if art can help keep hope alive, and whether the future can be better than the past. Jane Krakowski co-stars, while Wiz Khalifa returns as the character of Death and Zosia Mamet plays Louisa May Alcott, alongside Ziwe as Sojourner Truth, Billy Eichner as Walt Whitman and Chloe Fineman as Sylvia Plath.

Narcos: Mexico s3

Netflix

Narcos Mexico. José María Yazpik as Amado Carillo Fuentes in episode 310 of Narcos Mexico. Picture: Juan Rosas/Netflix
The third and final season. The action takes place in the 1990s and,as newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge.

The Marksman

Amazon

Liam Neeson is The Marksman, Amazon
Liam Neeson plays a miserly and hermit-like former Marine sniper living out his years as an isolated rancher along the Arizona-Mexican border whose solitary existence is violently broken when he tries to protect a boy on the run from members of a vicious crime cartel.

Radio

Seconds Away, RTÉ 2XM, 7pm: New Irish music, recorded live at Dublin’s National Stadium: SOAK, Melts, Maija Sofia, Pastiche, A Smyth, Sprints and Cherym are all in action.

