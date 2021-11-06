Saturday TV Tips: The Last Jedi — starring Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill... and Skellig Michael

Plus, love or fear him, the new-look Worzel Gummidge is back; and Shrek has an identity crisis
Saturday TV Tips: The Last Jedi — starring Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill... and Skellig Michael

Daisy Ridley as Rey and Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker in a scene from the movie Star Wars: The Last Jedi, filmed on Skellig Michael. Picture: Jonathan Olley / Jonathan Olley / Lucasfilm Ltd.

Sat, 06 Nov, 2021 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Worzel Gummidge: Guy Forks

BBC1, 5.45pm

Worzel Gummidge John Pertwee as Worzel in the original series; and Mackenzie Crook's version of Worzel Gummidge
Worzel Gummidge John Pertwee as Worzel in the original series; and Mackenzie Crook's version of Worzel Gummidge

Shrek Forever After

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

Shrek (Mike Myers) tries to persuade Fiona (Cameron Diaz) that they really do know and care for each other, but in this alternate reality, Fiona wants nothing to do with him.
Shrek (Mike Myers) tries to persuade Fiona (Cameron Diaz) that they really do know and care for each other, but in this alternate reality, Fiona wants nothing to do with him.

A magical trickster leaves the grumpy ogre stuck in an alternate world where no one knows who he is. Animated comedy, with the voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

RTÉ2, 8.50pm

Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Daisy Ridley as Rey. Picture: PA Photo/Film Frames Industrial Light &amp; Magic/Lucasfilm Ltd
Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Daisy Ridley as Rey. Picture: PA Photo/Film Frames Industrial Light & Magic/Lucasfilm Ltd

With the Resistance cornered, aspiring warrior Rey tries to recruit a reluctant Luke Skywalker in her battle against Kylo Ren and his evil forces.

The Jonathan Ross Show

UTV, 9.30pm

With Aisling Bea, Michael McIntyre, Fatiha El-Ghorri, Rob Delaney, and Ed Sheeran, who also performs. Plus, Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds join via videolink

Angela Scanlon's Ask Me Anything

RTÉ One, 9.45pm

Rob Delaney, Jedward and Imelda May are the volunteers for the no-questions-barred show this week.

Rain Man

TG4, 10.35pm

Rain Man: Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman
Rain Man: Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman

Sport

Autumn Nations Series: Ireland v Japan (Kick-off 1pm). 

Soccer: Women’s National League — DLR Waves v Peamount Utd. 7.15pm, TG4 Premier League: Manchester United v Manchester City, 12.30pm, Sky Sports; Chelsea v Burnley, 3pm, Premier Sports ROI 1

Radio

DJ For a Day, RTÉ Jr, 4pm: A new show where children take over the decks and share music they love.

Opera Night, Lyric FM, 7pm: Marcus Bosch conducts the Wexford Festival Opera Orchestra and chorus in a production of Karl Goldmark’s Ein Wintermärchen — a three-act tale of jealousy and consequences.

Essential Albums, 8Radio, 8pm: Dublin alternative station’s weekend national FM run continues with a deep dive into Amy Winehouse’s Back to Black. 106.7FM in Cork, 105.5FM in Limerick.

Read More

New hope for Skellig tourism: Island reopens for the first time since 2019

More in this section

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo to star in Wicked film Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo to star in Wicked film
Marvel's Eternals film banned in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait after Disney refuses to cut same-sex kiss Marvel's Eternals film banned in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait after Disney refuses to cut same-sex kiss
Super troupers! Abba on fame, divorce, ageing backwards – and why they’ve returned to rescue 2021 Abba quiz: Do you know your Waterloo from your Voulez-Vous?
Rain ManThe Jonathan Ross ShowStar WarsStar Wars: The Last JediShrekShrek Forever AfterWorzel GummidgeWorzel Gummidge: Guy ForksPlace: Skellig MichaelPerson: John PertweePerson: Mackenzie CrookPerson: Mark HamillPerson: Daisy RidleyPerson: Paul KayePerson: Mike MyersPerson: Cameron DiazPerson: Eddie MurphyPerson: Tom CruisePerson: Dustin HoffmanPerson: Aisling BeaPerson: Michael McIntyrePerson: Fatiha El-GhorriPerson: Rob DelaneyPerson: Ed SheeranPerson: Dwayne JohnsonPerson: Gal GadotPerson: Ryan ReynoldsPerson: JedwardPerson: Imelda May
Saturday TV Tips: The Last Jedi — starring Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill... and Skellig Michael

Dramas, shorts, documentaries: Ten to see at Cork International Film Festival 

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices