Saturday TV Tips: The Last Jedi — starring Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill... and Skellig Michael

BBC1, 5.45pm
RTÉ One, 6.35pm
A magical trickster leaves the grumpy ogre stuck in an alternate world where no one knows who he is. Animated comedy, with the voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz
RTÉ2, 8.50pm
With the Resistance cornered, aspiring warrior Rey tries to recruit a reluctant Luke Skywalker in her battle against Kylo Ren and his evil forces.
With Aisling Bea, Michael McIntyre, Fatiha El-Ghorri, Rob Delaney, and Ed Sheeran, who also performs. Plus, Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds join via videolink
Rob Delaney, Jedward and Imelda May are the volunteers for the no-questions-barred show this week.
TG4, 10.35pm
Autumn Nations Series:v (Kick-off 1pm).
Soccer: Women’s National League —v . 7.15pm, TG4 Premier League: v , 12.30pm, Sky Sports; v , 3pm, Premier Sports ROI 1
, RTÉ Jr, 4pm: A new show where children take over the decks and share music they love.
, Lyric FM, 7pm: Marcus Bosch conducts the Wexford Festival Opera Orchestra and chorus in a production of Karl Goldmark’s — a three-act tale of jealousy and consequences.
, 8Radio, 8pm: Dublin alternative station’s weekend national FM run continues with a deep dive into Amy Winehouse’s . 106.7FM in Cork, 105.5FM in Limerick.