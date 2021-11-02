The first episode of Nicola Coughlan’s bonkers new comedy podcast has dropped - and the cast list is seriously impressive

If you love Nicola Coughlan as much as us and you’ve already re-watched seasons one and two of Derry Girls six times fret not, we’ve got your latest fix.
Galway-born Coughlan has just dropped the first episode of her new fictional comedy podcastwith playwright Camilla Whitehall - and the cast list is seriously impressive.
#WhistleThroughTheShamrocks— Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) November 1, 2021
Episode One is out now!!
Written and created by me and Camilla Whitehill, with the most ridiculously star studded cast you could imagine
Can’t wait for you to hear it 🌬☘️
Apple: https://t.co/d6TvChyNVR
Spotify: https://t.co/q06JUNrBaT pic.twitter.com/eXjYAUPyVX
Written and created by best friends Coughlan and Whitehill, the new podcast stars its creators alongside Coughlan’sco-stars Jamie Beamish and Ben Miller, Louisa Harland and Paul Mallon, comedian Ed Gamble, Jonathan Van Ness, Stephanie Beatriz - and maybe Andrew Scott.
“Hopefully... We’re just waiting for him to reply to a text,” Coughlan jokes.
The six-part weekly podcast is set in the sleepy Irish village of Ballysnavougherenn where the humble and impoverished O’Flanerhyn family are cracking away at another day of making chips and ‘harvesting Guinness’.
But things take an unexpected turn when their evil English landlord, his drippy wife, and their beautiful but very English daughter arrives and the O’Flanerhyn’s impoverished son takes a shine to the latter. Can an Irish family survive on love and potatoes alone? Or will the O’Flanerhyns crumble under the weight of British oppression?
You can listen to the first episode of Whistle Through the Shamrocks on Apple Podcasts and Spotify now.