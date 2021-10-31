Five things for the week ahead: Cork Film Festival, rare Irish theatre, ABBA's last Voyage

Plus: Villagers at the Opera House, and a documentary on late-in-life autism through the eyes of an artist
Conor O'Brien and Villagers play Cork Opera House on Tuesday. 

Mike McGrath Bryan

1|theatre| 

Abbey Theatre: Unseen Plays 

Professor Christopher Morash curates a series of nine Irish plays that have flown under the radar, released as a weekly podcast and featuring work written by Lady Gregory, W.B. Yeats, and Sebastian Barry among others.

Starts Monday November 1; https://www.abbeytheatre.ie/whats-on/unseen-plays/ 

2|gig| 

Villagers 

Conor O'Brien and his crew are back onstage at the Opera House, as part of a big, post-pandemic UK/Ireland swing in support of new album 'Fever Dreams'.

Cork Opera House, Emmet Place, Cork City; Tuesday November 2, 8pm, €36.50; https://www.corkoperahouse.ie/en-GB/shows/villagers/events 

3|tv| 

Tomorrow is Saturday 

An intimate documentary portrait of the life and work of Irish collage artist Sean Hillen. Diagnosed with Aspergers in his 50s, Sean had found it almost impossible to work, and sets out to declutter his tiny home and studio, and make sense of his life.

Thursday, November 4, 10.15pm, RTÉ Onw 

4|festival| 

Cork International Film Festival The opening weekend of the 66th instalment of the Leeside cinematic institution is jam-packed: highlights include the gala screening of Clio Barnard's Ali & Ava, the Anthony Bourdain documentary Roadrunner, and Alison Millar's film on late journalist Lyra McKee.

Opens Friday, November 5, in local cinemas and online; https://corkfilmfest.org/ 

5|album| 

ABBA release their new album, Voyage.
ABBA - Voyage The Swedish pop titans' first long-player in nearly 40 years also marks their official swansong, as they're expected to be calling it a day after their holographic avatars finish up later this year in London.

Releases on physical and digital formats on Friday, November 5

