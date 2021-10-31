Halloween TV tips: Kin finale — and scary new challenges for Cork families on Ireland's Fittest Family

Ireland’s Fittest Family

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

The Lehane and the McCarthy families from Cork on Ireland's Fittest Family

Gradam Ceoil

TG4, 9.30pm

Sean Ó Sé. Picture: Maurice Gunning

It’s TG4’s 25th birthday — celebrate with traditional music awards and performances from Angelina Carberry, Steve Cooney, Sorcha Costello, and Seán Ó Sé, as well as a specially-commissioned piece by Belfast harpist Úna Monaghan.

Kin — finale

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

Kin finale: Amanda and Eamon meet

Eamon and Amanda meet to discuss a way to end the war, but the proposal does not go over well with Amanda. Jimmy and Michael meet at the crossroads and the family gathers for Jamie’s memorial service.

Ireland’s Unidentified Bodies

Virgin Media One, 10pm

Ireland's Unidentified Bodies

Four-part series following the efforts of gardaí and forensic scientists as they try to solve the mystery of a body without a name.

Abe's Story

RTÉ2, 11.05pm

Abe's Story — inspired by Bram Stoker's Dracula

Set in Victorian London, overworked Irish writer Abe [Bram Stoker], is inspired by his day job in the theatre, to create a bloody brilliant novel.

With the voices of Colin O'Donoghue, David Bamber, Jonathan Ryan and Owen Roe.

Radio

A Way Home, RTÉ Jr, 4pm: Two lost siblings encounter a cheeky púca, some lost souls, and a choir of banshees… new kids’ fiction from Olivia Hope, produced by Siamsa Tíre Theatre in Tralee.

The Ballad of the Stowijk Rescue: T he Lyric Feature, Lyric FM, 6pm: Brían Mac Gloinn tells the story of the rescue of 18 Dutch sailors off Arranmore Island 80 years ago this month.