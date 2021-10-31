Halloween TV tips: Kin finale — and scary new challenges for Cork families on Ireland's Fittest Family

RTÉ One, 6.30pm
It’s TG4’s 25th birthday — celebrate with traditional music awards and performances from Angelina Carberry, Steve Cooney, Sorcha Costello, and Seán Ó Sé, as well as a specially-commissioned piece by Belfast harpist Úna Monaghan.
RTÉ One, 9.30pm
Eamon and Amanda meet to discuss a way to end the war, but the proposal does not go over well with Amanda. Jimmy and Michael meet at the crossroads and the family gathers for Jamie’s memorial service.
Virgin Media One, 10pm
Four-part series following the efforts of gardaí and forensic scientists as they try to solve the mystery of a body without a name.
RTÉ2, 11.05pm
Set in Victorian London, overworked Irish writer Abe [Bram Stoker], is inspired by his day job in the theatre, to create a bloody brilliant novel.
With the voices of Colin O'Donoghue, David Bamber, Jonathan Ryan and Owen Roe.
, RTÉ Jr, 4pm: Two lost siblings encounter a cheeky púca, some lost souls, and a choir of banshees… new kids’ fiction from Olivia Hope, produced by Siamsa Tíre Theatre in Tralee.
, Lyric FM, 6pm: Brían Mac Gloinn tells the story of the rescue of 18 Dutch sailors off Arranmore Island 80 years ago this month.