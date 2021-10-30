Saturday TV tips: Plenty horror to get the Halloween mood going from Goosebumps to Willy's Wonderland 

Sinn Fein Ard Fheis — The Leaders Speech

RTÉ One, 5pm

Live coverage of the culmination of the Sinn Féin Árd Fheis from the Helix, as party leader, Mary Lou McDonald, addresses the conference.

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

Goosebumps 2

Thor: Ragnarok

RTÉ2, 9pm

The imprisoned warrior attempts to get back to Asgard to stop the destruction of his homeworld. Fantasy adventure, starring Chris Hemsworth and Cate Blanchett.

Angela Scanlon's Ask Me Anything

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Amy Huberman, Richard Chambers and Gareth Thomas agree that no questions are off limits.

Amy chats about the realisation that she's been mispronouncing her own surname; her fear of high heels post lockdown; her Irish twins Phoebe (fur baby) and Ted (real baby); and the pressure of entertaining a Bond girl (Jane Seymour) on a rainy beach in Wexford.

Richard Chambers/ Brian McFadden on Twitter

News correspondent and author, Richard Chambers, reveals his penchant for robes; the Twitter feud that led to getting blocked by Bryan McFadden; and how a photo caption about the newly formed, socially distanced government gained Richard an unlikely fan in the shape of 90s pop legend Whigfield.

Former Welsh rugby player and HIV activist Gareth Thomas speaks about his 'sole' mate Christian Louboutin; how we all just want to be judged on our ability; and how, even with a broken arm, he learned to play the harp.

The Hole in the Ground

RTÉ2, 11.20pm

Seána Kerslake and James Quinn Markey in a scene from 'The Hole in The Ground' directed by Lee Cronin

Sport

Soccer: WNL, Shelbourne FC v Galway WFC (kick off 7.30pm, TG4).

Willy’s Wonderland

Sky Cinema/NOW

Willy's Wonderland with Nicholas Cage

Radio

Coirmcheoil in Ómós don Riadach, R na G, 7pm: Live from Cúil Aodha in Cork, a concert in honour of Seán Ó Riada, featuring Cór Cuil Aodha and former collaborator Seán Ó Sé, among others.

Essential Albums: Nirvana — Nevermind , 8Radio, 8pm: Dublin online station hits the airwaves for the next few weekends — looking at classic albums like the Seattle grungers’ breakout LP, played in full. 106.7FM in Cork City, 105.5FM in Limerick.

The Wicklow Round, Newstalk, 9pm: Ciarán Ryan follows runners who have taken on The Wicklow Round, a grueling 110km+ challenge to 26 summits in the Wicklow Mountains.