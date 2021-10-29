Film Review: Last Night in Soho is beautifully detailed

*****

Edgar Wright has a pretty eclectic CV – Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, Baby Driver – but nothing he’s directed to date compares with the audacious ambition of Last Night in Soho (16s). Effectively a modern fairytale in three very distinct acts, the story opens with aspiring fashion designer Ellie (Thomasin McKenzie) moving to London to study at the College of Fashion, where she starts to dream of herself – in the alter-ego of Sandy (Anya Taylor-Joy) – living out her 1960s fantasy and experiencing at first-hand the music and fashion of Carnaby Street, Soho and the Fulham Road.

But when Sandy meets Jack (Matt Smith), the manager who swears to make her famous, things quickly take a dark turn. Jack’s promises are those of a spiv and a pimp, and soon Sandy and Ellie are living parallel nightmares as the sordid reality of London’s Swinging Sixties comes seeping to the surface...

Written by Edgar Wright and Krysty Wilson-Cairns, Last Night in Soho is a film rooted in the understanding that all fairytales are rooted in cruel truths. The fantasy of brightly coloured fashion and cheesy pop hits (Sandy Shaw, Cilla Black) is vividly depicted and wholly beguiling; gradually, however, Ellie’s dreams are leached of their vitality as she sees vulnerable young women being preyed upon by lecherous old men, which is when the film evolves into a thoroughly unsettling horror.

Technically brilliant, and especially in the scenes in which Ellie and Sandy are interchangeable, Last Night in Soho is beautifully detailed – it even boasts a couple of 1960s icons in Diana Rigg and Terence Stamp – and features two superb performances from Anya Taylor-Joy and Thomasin McKenzie, with the latter in particularly good form as the emotionally fragile Ellie. (cinema release)