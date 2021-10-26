Tuesday TV Tips: Alex Scott makes an upsetting discovery about her family history

The Great British Bake Off

Channel 4, 8pm

It’s pastry week, so it’s signature choux pastry doughnuts and a tricky Turkish technical.

Who Do You Think You Are?

BBC One, 9pm

Alex Scott, ex-footballer and sports show host, who has Irish and Jamaican parents, finds out about the Jewish ancestry on her mum's side and travels to Jamaica to learn about the ancestors of her grandparents, who were part of the Windrush generation. She makes a shocking discovery about her family history: she was left in tears when she discovered her ancestors owned slaves.

Opry le Daniel i gConnacht

TG4, 9.30pm

Daniel O’Donnell visits the TF Royal Theatre in Castlebar and introduces the stars of country music from all over Ireland.

Sport

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 qualifier: Finland v Republic of Ireland (Kick-off 4.15pm, RTÉ2).

Radio

Arena RTÉ 1, 7pm: Legendary filmmaker Terence Davies talks about his work at the Still Voices Film Festival, in Longford.

Alternating Current: Dublin Digital Radio, 9pm: Night one of a new festival of made-for-radio music works from DDR studios, and live gigs from Dublin venues, starting with Irish vocalist Jennifer Walshe's collaboration with San Francisco musician Wobbly.

The Alternative: 2FM, 10pm: A double-dip into the RTÉ sessions archives with Dan Hegarty: A 1996 Fanning Session from Dublin outfit Bawl, and a 2011 Studio 8 excursion from alt-rockers Funeral Suits.