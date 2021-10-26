Tuesday TV Tips: Alex Scott makes an upsetting discovery about her family history

— It's pastry week on The Great British Bake Off; and Finland v Republic of Ireland in Women's World Cup qualifiers
Tuesday TV Tips: Alex Scott makes an upsetting discovery about her family history

Alex Scott makes an upsetting discovery on Who Do You Think You Are 

Tue, 26 Oct, 2021 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

The Great British Bake Off

Channel 4, 8pm

It’s pastry week, so it’s signature choux pastry doughnuts and a tricky Turkish technical.

Who Do You Think You Are?

BBC One, 9pm

Alex Scott, ex-footballer and sports show host, who has Irish and Jamaican parents, finds out about the Jewish ancestry on her mum's side and travels to Jamaica to learn about the ancestors of her grandparents, who were part of the Windrush generation. She makes a shocking discovery about her family history: she was left in tears when she discovered her ancestors owned slaves.

Opry le Daniel i gConnacht

TG4, 9.30pm

Opry le Daniel i gConnacht
Opry le Daniel i gConnacht

Daniel O’Donnell visits the TF Royal Theatre in Castlebar and introduces the stars of country music from all over Ireland.

Sport

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 qualifier: Finland v Republic of Ireland (Kick-off 4.15pm, RTÉ2).

Radio

Arena RTÉ 1, 7pm: Legendary filmmaker Terence Davies talks about his work at the Still Voices Film Festival, in Longford.

Alternating Current: Dublin Digital Radio, 9pm: Night one of a new festival of made-for-radio music works from DDR studios, and live gigs from Dublin venues, starting with Irish vocalist Jennifer Walshe's collaboration with San Francisco musician Wobbly.

The Alternative: 2FM, 10pm: A double-dip into the RTÉ sessions archives with Dan Hegarty: A 1996 Fanning Session from Dublin outfit Bawl, and a 2011 Studio 8 excursion from alt-rockers Funeral Suits.

Read More

Alex Scott: The smiling spearhead of a long-overdue revolution

More in this section

The Crown season five The Crown to include ‘keystone moment’ of Diana’s Bashir interview, reports say
Adele releases new music Adele announces surprise London gigs for 2022, but no Irish dates yet
Succession Succession star Matthew Macfadyen: 'It’s a joy to play a real human grease stain' 
Who Do You Think You Are?The Great British Bake OffBakingHeritagegenealogyWindrushPerson: Alex ScottPerson: Daniel O'Donnell
Tuesday TV Tips: Alex Scott makes an upsetting discovery about her family history

'I can't thank the fans enough': Daniel O'Donnell's newest album lands in the UK's top 5

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices