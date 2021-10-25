Monday TV Tips: John Connors meets Cork actor Danny Power in Acting Academy

Will Sliney’s Storytellers

Part drawing show and part animated adventure, this is an epic tale of a fearless young Viking mapmaker Freya (Laura Whitmore) and the wise-cracking floating sentient stone Ogham (Aisling Bea). With Dermot Whelan, Dawn O’Porter, WWE wrestler Stephen Farrelly, and Demi Isaac Oviawe.

The Long Call

UTV, 9pm

Ben Aldridge as DI Matthew Venn in ITV's four-part drama The Long Call. Juliet Stevenson plays his mum, Dorothy, and Declan Bennett as his husband Jonathan. ITV

Crime drama, airing from today to Thursday, adapted from the novel by Ann Cleeves. DI Matthew Venn, along with his husband, returns to Devon where he grew up, to spend time with his dying father. He is on a collision course with his devout mother (Juliet Stephenson). A mysterious man who was new to the town is murdered on the day of the funeral.

The Aviator

TG4, 9.15pm

Leonardo DiCaprio portrays Howard Hughes in a scene from Martin Scorsese's 'The Aviator'. Picture: AP Photo/Miramax Films

Biopic depicting the early years of director and aviator Howard Hughes’ career. Martin Scorsese directs Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett and Kate Beckinsale.

John Connors' Acting Academy — new series

RTÉ Two, 9.35pm

Young people from disadvantaged or challenging backgrounds rarely get a chance to go to drama school. In this new three-part series for RTÉ, the actor and Traveller John Connors, follows six young people who have a passion for acting but who can’t afford to go to drama school.

Danny Power, 20, a young dad from Cork's northside with a passion for rapping and acting.

Martin Mahon an actor and Traveller from Tralee, Co. Kerry.

Abigail Ramaabya came to Ireland several years ago as a refugee and entered the asylum seeking process.

Aaron Connolly a Love/Hate obsessive from Dublin’s inner city.

19-year-old Ruslan Kalachov wants to pursue a career in modelling and acting and has dyslexia.

Amy Davis is a musician and actor from Ballymun in Dublin.

UFO

Sky Documentaries/Now, 8pm

Docu-series produced by JJ Abrams, exploring unidentified flying objects and the clandestine influence that the US government, lucrative private companies, and the military may have in shielding the truth.

Radio

Book on One, RTÉ, 11.20pm: Louise Nealon reads from Snowflake, her highly-praised coming-of-age novel. Runs nightly this week as part of the Late Date.