Friday TV Tips: Derval and Donncha talk fitness and rivalry; and Kerry star Jessie Buckley is on the Graham Norton couch

The Late Late Show

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Ireland’s Fittest Family coaches Anna Geary, Davy Fitzgerald, Derval O’Rourke, and Donncha O’Callaghan explain how their on-screen rivalry has filtered into real life — ahead of the new series which is back on TV on Halloween night.

Star of Love/Hate, The Umbrella Academy, Misfits, and The Mortal Instruments Robert Sheehan will talk about growing up in Portlaoise, becoming an author despite nearly failing English in the Leaving Certificate and why he'll never lose his midlands accent.

Author of The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas, The Heart's Invisible Furies and The Echo Chamber, John Boyne will talk about the stories behind some of his most successful books and what inspires him to keep writing best-selling novels. The Echo Chamber has been shortlisted for Novel of the Year at this year's Irish Book Awards.

One of the stars of the All-Ireland winning Meath ladies football team Vikki Wall will share her favourite photos from the GAA year from the 2021 edition of the popular book Season of Sundays.

And Billy Connolly will join Ryan from Florida as he reflects on his 50 years in comedy.

Plus, Tolü Makay and Malaki will exclusively perform their brand new single The Light.

The Late Late Show will have 100 audience members this evening — that's the largest studio audience for the show since before Covid restrictions were introduced in March 2020.

The Zookeeper's Wife

RTÉ2, 10pm

Michael McElhatton in The Zookeeper's Wife

A Warsaw animal lover risks her life by helping to shield hundreds of Jews from the Nazis. True-life drama, starring Jessica Chastain and Irish actor, Michael McElhatton. McElhatton, from Terenure, is in The Last Duel, Arracht and played Roose Bolton in the Game of Thrones series.

The Graham Norton Show

BBC One, 10.35pm

Jessie Buckley on the Graham Norton Show. Picture: Jonathan Hordle/PA Wire

Sport

Rugby: United Rugby Championship — fifth round. Glasgow Warriors v Leinster. 7.30pm. TG4 FAI Cup semi final: Bohemian FC v Waterford. Ko 7.45pm, RTÉ2

Premier League: Arsenal v Aston Villa, 8pm, Sky Sports.

Leverage: Redemption

Amazon

Reformed criminal vigilantes help ordinary people fight back against corporate and governmental injustices. Lawyer, Harry Wilson, is looking for redemption after realising he's been sitting on the wrong side of the table for his entire career. Gina Bellman and Noah Wyle are among the cast.

Invasion

Apple TV+

Sam Neill in Invasion

10-part science fiction drama following an alien invasion through a series of different perspectives from people all around the world. The cast is headed by Sam Neill.

Radio

Comóradh an Riadaigh, R na G, 2.05pm: Seán Ó Riada’s compositions for stage and screen analysed, including his work on the stage version of Playboy of the Western World, and the film Mise Éire; with words from Bryan MacMahon, Tomás Mac Anna, Riobard Mac Góráin, Louis Marcus, Seán Ó Cíobháin, and Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin.

Spooky FM — radio drama for kids: RTÉ Jr, 7pm: Damien thought helping his mother in her warehouse job would be easy — that was, until they got a special delivery of an evil mummy who wants to take over the world.

The Lyric Concert, Lyric FM, 7pm: Michele Mariotti conducts the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra in a concert featuring Verdi, Dvorak and Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No 1, performed by Vadym Kholodenko.