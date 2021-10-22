Friday TV Tips: Derval and Donncha talk fitness and rivalry; and Kerry star Jessie Buckley is on the Graham Norton couch

RTÉ One, 9.35pm
coaches Anna Geary, Davy Fitzgerald, Derval O’Rourke, and Donncha O’Callaghan explain how their on-screen rivalry has filtered into real life — ahead of the new series which is back on TV on Halloween night.
Star of, , , and Robert Sheehan will talk about growing up in Portlaoise, becoming an author despite nearly failing English in the Leaving Certificate and why he'll never lose his midlands accent.
Author of, and , John Boyne will talk about the stories behind some of his most successful books and what inspires him to keep writing best-selling novels. has been shortlisted for Novel of the Year at this year's Irish Book Awards.
One of the stars of the All-Ireland winning Meath ladies football team Vikki Wall will share her favourite photos from the GAA year from the 2021 edition of the popular book Season of Sundays.
And Billy Connolly will join Ryan from Florida as he reflects on his 50 years in comedy.
Plus, Tolü Makay and Malaki will exclusively perform their brand new single.
The Late Late Show will have 100 audience members this evening — that's the largest studio audience for the show since before Covid restrictions were introduced in March 2020.
RTÉ2, 10pm
A Warsaw animal lover risks her life by helping to shield hundreds of Jews from the Nazis. True-life drama, starring Jessica Chastain and Irish actor, Michael McElhatton. McElhatton, from Terenure, is in, and played Roose Bolton in the series.
BBC One, 10.35pm
Rugby: United Rugby Championship — fifth round.v . 7.30pm. TG4 FAI Cup semi final: v . Ko 7.45pm, RTÉ2
Premier League:v , 8pm, Sky Sports.
Reformed criminal vigilantes help ordinary people fight back against corporate and governmental injustices. Lawyer, Harry Wilson, is looking for redemption after realising he's been sitting on the wrong side of the table for his entire career. Gina Bellman and Noah Wyle are among the cast.
Apple TV+
10-part science fiction drama following an alien invasion through a series of different perspectives from people all around the world. The cast is headed by Sam Neill.
, R na G, 2.05pm: Seán Ó Riada’s compositions for stage and screen analysed, including his work on the stage version of , and the film ; with words from Bryan MacMahon, Tomás Mac Anna, Riobard Mac Góráin, Louis Marcus, Seán Ó Cíobháin, and Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin.
: RTÉ Jr, 7pm: Damien thought helping his mother in her warehouse job would be easy — that was, until they got a special delivery of an evil mummy who wants to take over the world.
, Lyric FM, 7pm: Michele Mariotti conducts the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra in a concert featuring Verdi, Dvorak and Rachmaninov’s , performed by Vadym Kholodenko.