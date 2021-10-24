Five things for the week ahead: PLUGD reopens, streaming Dingle gigs, Mallow Arts Festival

Plus: live-streamed gigs from the Dingle Peninsula, and the return of stand-up comedy veteran Jason Byrne
Five things for the week ahead: PLUGD reopens, streaming Dingle gigs, Mallow Arts Festival

Clockwise: animated action in Wolfwalkers, part of Mallow Arts Festival; PLUGD Records man Jimmy Horgan is back in business; they've sent in the clowns and came back with comedian Jason Byrne

Sun, 24 Oct, 2021 - 08:00
Mike McGrath Bryan

1|music| 

PLUGD Records

The great survivor of Cork's modern music picture, PLUGD Records reopens physically at new premises on the Coal Quay (the former Siopa Gan Ainm), with the usual offering of new Irish independent vinyl, an immaculately-curated choice of wider releases, and an eclectic secondhand selection. Buy in-store, or order online for pick-up with a coffee.

2|festival| 

Mallow Arts Festival 

The North Cork town's arts festival returns for its fourth instalment just in time for Halloween, including gigs from Greenshine, The Service and Hank Wedel & Declan Synnott; a Sunday screening of Oscar-nominated Wolfwalkers; and a residents' exhibition at West End Arts Centre.

3|comedy| 

Jason Byrne 

The Dublin comedian's Audience Precipitation Tour stops at City Limits, and does what it says on the tin - brings the audience into proceedings, while looking at how one man's life could continue to fall apart while he is essentially locked in his own house.

4|streaming| 

Cuan Dingle 

An online celebration of artists based on the Dingle Peninsula, including Dréimire, Dairena Ní Chinnéide, Niamh Varian Barry, Gerry O’Beirne, Billy Mag Fhloinn, Maggie Breen, Pa Sheehy and Julie Jay over the two days.

5|theatre| 

All the Angels

Rough Magic and Smock Alley Theatre present a new play by Nick Drake that tells the story of Handel's Messiah - the world’s most popular choral work, premiered in Dublin in 1742.

Read More

Fin DAC: Cork street artist makes his mark with London exhibition 

More in this section

Guinness Cork Jazz Festival review: Matthew Halsall and co provided a balm for the soul  Guinness Cork Jazz Festival review: Matthew Halsall and co provided a balm for the soul 
Chris O'Dowd and Line of Duty star get a grilling on new show Chris O'Dowd and Line of Duty star get a grilling on new show
Simply Red and Tom Grennan — Live at the Marquee 2022 Simply Red and Tom Grennan — Live at the Marquee 2022
Five things for the week ahead: PLUGD reopens, streaming Dingle gigs, Mallow Arts Festival

Last Singer Standing review: Five talking points from RTÉ’s new talent show

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices