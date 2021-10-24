Five things for the week ahead: PLUGD reopens, streaming Dingle gigs, Mallow Arts Festival

1|music|

PLUGD Records

The great survivor of Cork's modern music picture, PLUGD Records reopens physically at new premises on the Coal Quay (the former Siopa Gan Ainm), with the usual offering of new Irish independent vinyl, an immaculately-curated choice of wider releases, and an eclectic secondhand selection. Buy in-store, or order online for pick-up with a coffee.

Open Friday-Sunday, 11am-7pm, 3 Cornmarket St, Centre, Cork, T12 X9Y9; https://www.plugdrecords.com

2|festival|

Mallow Arts Festival

The North Cork town's arts festival returns for its fourth instalment just in time for Halloween, including gigs from Greenshine, The Service and Hank Wedel & Declan Synnott; a Sunday screening of Oscar-nominated Wolfwalkers; and a residents' exhibition at West End Arts Centre.

Wednesday October 27-Sunday 31; more info at https://www.facebook.com/mallowartsfest

3|comedy|

Jason Byrne

The Dublin comedian's Audience Precipitation Tour stops at City Limits, and does what it says on the tin - brings the audience into proceedings, while looking at how one man's life could continue to fall apart while he is essentially locked in his own house.

Friday October 29th, 8pm, City Limits Comedy Club, €33; http://www.thecomedyclub.ie/

4|streaming|

Cuan Dingle

An online celebration of artists based on the Dingle Peninsula, including Dréimire, Dairena Ní Chinnéide, Niamh Varian Barry, Gerry O’Beirne, Billy Mag Fhloinn, Maggie Breen, Pa Sheehy and Julie Jay over the two days.

Saturday October 30-Sunday 31, various times, €10; https://www.tvlive.ie

5|theatre|

All the Angels

Rough Magic and Smock Alley Theatre present a new play by Nick Drake that tells the story of Handel's Messiah - the world’s most popular choral work, premiered in Dublin in 1742.

Tuesday November 2-Thursday 4, 8pm, The Everyman Palace, €25; https://everymancork.com/events/all-the-angels/