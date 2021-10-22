Simply Red and Tom Grennan — Live at the Marquee 2022

Reopening after Covid crisis sees the first of a series of 2022 announcements from promoters focus on the Marquee's farewell to Monahan Road
Simply Red's Mick Hucknall onstage at Live at the Marquee in 2016. The band returns next year, for the season's final year at Monahan Road. Pic: Miki Barlok

Fri, 22 Oct, 2021 - 09:45
Mike McGrath Bryan

Mick Hucknall's Simply Red and Tom Grennan are the latest names announced for Cork's Live at The Marquee which returns next year with a selection of gigs, both newly announced and rescheduled from 2020 and 2021 dates affected by the Covid crisis.

Former footballer Tom Grennan has been a breakout star since a 2016 guest appearance for pop producers Chase and Status led to a Sony signing and a string of EP release. 

His star has been indeed been in the ascendant on the pop scene in recent years, with 2021 album Evering Road following a string of radio-friendly singles. He's set for a headline show at the Marquee on May 31.

The following night, Simply Red, led by singer Mick Hucknall, tread the boards for a gig on June 1, reprising all the big hits as they promote newly-released compilation 'Simply Red Remixed Vol. 1 (1985-2000)'.

Mick says he's looking forward to it: "I’ve spent most of my life going out and singing for people, so it feels strange not to have that. I miss being able to express myself. It’s going to be wonderfully inspiring when people can go and see bands again. I can’t wait."

The announcements come as the Marquee fulfills its obligations for its final scheduled year at its longterm site on Monahan Road, in the city's dockland area — soon to be subject to a huge campaign of redevelopment as the city's expansion continues. 

Others on the jam-packed billing for next year include The National, Deadmau5, Orbital, Sinéad O'Connor, and The Pet Shop Boys — and a visit from national treasure Christy Moore, of course.

  • Tickets go on sale on Thursday, October 28 at 9am, at ticketmaster.ie

Matthew Halsall: Cork jazz festival headliner born of Manchester's club scene

