Simply Red and Tom Grennan — Live at the Marquee 2022

Mick Hucknall's Simply Red and Tom Grennan are the latest names announced for Cork's Live at The Marquee which returns next year with a selection of gigs, both newly announced and rescheduled from 2020 and 2021 dates affected by the Covid crisis.

Former footballer Tom Grennan has been a breakout star since a 2016 guest appearance for pop producers Chase and Status led to a Sony signing and a string of EP release.

His star has been indeed been in the ascendant on the pop scene in recent years, with 2021 album Evering Road following a string of radio-friendly singles. He's set for a headline show at the Marquee on May 31.

The following night, Simply Red, led by singer Mick Hucknall, tread the boards for a gig on June 1, reprising all the big hits as they promote newly-released compilation 'Simply Red Remixed Vol. 1 (1985-2000)'.

Mick says he's looking forward to it: "I’ve spent most of my life going out and singing for people, so it feels strange not to have that. I miss being able to express myself. It’s going to be wonderfully inspiring when people can go and see bands again. I can’t wait."

The announcements come as the Marquee fulfills its obligations for its final scheduled year at its longterm site on Monahan Road, in the city's dockland area — soon to be subject to a huge campaign of redevelopment as the city's expansion continues.

Others on the jam-packed billing for next year include The National, Deadmau5, Orbital, Sinéad O'Connor, and The Pet Shop Boys — and a visit from national treasure Christy Moore, of course.