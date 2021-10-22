Matthew Halsall: Cork jazz festival headliner born of Manchester's club scene

If there’s one thing an education in transcendental meditation prepares you for it’s a global lockdown.

“It was one of those strange things: it was incredibly peaceful. Everyone got a little bit of mindfulness,” says Matthew Halsall, an acclaimed trumpeter, arranger, bandleader and founder of Manchester-based jazz label Gondwana Records. “You had to go and walk for half an hour every day. I must have discovered every green space within a three-mile radius of my house.”

Halsall was introduced to mediation at age 14, when he undertook a mindfulness-based education at Maharishi Free School in West Lancashire. The disciplines he learned there have stood him in good stead: as an individual but also as a jazz musician.

“Spiritual” jazz is a term often used to describe Halsall’s distinctive sound. That comes across as slightly happy-clappy yet in fact refers to the aura of quiet wonder and soulfulness that infuses his music. And it is certainly a fitting description for his new record, Salute to the Sun, which he brings to the Everyman Theatre as part of the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival, on Friday, October 22.

Channelling an appreciation for the natural world, Salute to the Sun takes the listener on a quasi-improvised odyssey through the great outdoors of the mind. And it is part informed by what he learned studying meditation as an adolescent.

“At school you did your classes. And you did meditation,” Halsall (38). “That is where the album title, Salute to the Sun, comes from. We used to do yoga in the morning. It felt a really good way to start the day.”

It was around the same time he discovered the boundary-pushing jazz of Alice Coltrane. Coltrane, who was married to jazz icon John Coltrane, incorporated Eastern spiritualism and early electronics effects into the records she made in the Sixties and Seventies. And that same sense of wonder at the vastness of the universe runs through Halsall’s music.

That isn’t to say he has two feet in the past, however. From Wigan and based in Manchester, Halsall grew up suffused in the musical subcultures of the North of England. Manchester’s is one of the richest sonic heritages in the UK: it was ground zero for clubbing culture via the Hacienda nightclub, and gave the world the Stone Roses, Joy Division and others.

“When I was growing up there was a huge boom in DJ culture,” he says. “Clubs like the Hacienda. And later Mr Scruff’s Keep It Unreal. Lots of people digging different genres and putting it into DJ sets. I’m not just influenced by the Sixties and by spiritual jazz. It’s also influenced by more contemporary stuff – sampling and looping, the whole DJ culture.”

Matthew Halsall also runs the Gondwana label in Manchester.

Attending one of Mr Scruff’s legendary six-hour DJ sets as a teenager was particularly significant, he says. “My mate made his parents bring us. He said, ‘ you have to come, it’s going to blow your mind’. Mr Scruff introduced me to [John Coltrane sideman] Pharoah Sanders, which led to Alice Coltrane. I’m a big fan of that side of Manchester music. And then you have people like [house legends] 808 State – they’re all into jazz even though they make mad bonkers music. Graham Massey from 808 State could talk about jazz for three hours straight.”

Jazz’s audience has been expanding in recent years. That is thanks in part to streaming services which make it easier for music fans to explore new genres.

“It’s nice to see younger generations connecting with jazz. They’ve come through from hip hop and DJ culture, where jazz has been sampled for many years. And now they’re like, ‘let’s forget the samples and listen some proper live jazz again’. A lot of producers, they’ve either got tired of sampling old records and getting done for copyright or they’ve moved on to working with live musicians.”

He gives as an example Kendrick Lamar and his saxophonist collaborator Kamasi Washington. “All of that has made people think jazz is a lot cooler. I always thought it was cool, of course, so it’s not changed my mind.”

If the lockdown was an opportunity to pause and reflect there was obviously a terrible downside in terms of economic damage and lives lost. But, assuming the government’s reopening plans remain on schedule, Halsall is excited to be finally bringing Salute to the Sun on the road, and to Cork.

“I’m looking forward to it. I’ve never been to Cork. My girlfriend is from Tyrone. I’ve been to the North, to Galway, to Dublin. Never Cork, though. I’m a big fan though. I like a lot of the TV from there, stuff like Young Offenders. So I can’t wait.”

Matthew Halsall performs music from Salute to the Sun with his new band at Cork Everyman Theatre, Friday October 22

Other highlights of the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival weekend

Mike McGrath-Bryan

FRIDAY:

The Language of Jazz Cork City

Music Library Grand Parade, 1pm, free

A presentation to help all beginner- and intermediate-level musicians in their performance of jazz music, through the use of language. Presented by Dr. Ian Darrington MBE

Karen Underwood: The Black American Songbook

Cork Opera House Green Room, 3 & 6pm, €22

Cork-based singer presents volume 2 of a show centred around the history of black music in America, from classic spirituals and gospel, to jazz and soul. Running all weekend.

Mick Flannery & Susan O'Neill

Cork Opera House, 8pm, €30

Veteran singer-songwriters team up to present their collaborative album 'In the Game' live, off the back of supporting Phoebe Bridgers on her recent US tour.

Paul Dunlea & Cormac McCarthy

Triskel Christchurch, 8pm, €25

Two pillars of Cork's jazz community come together to perform a mixture of standards and original compositions.

Matthew Halsall & Band

Everyman Palace, 10.15pm, €25

Manchester jazz trumpeter and bandleader brings a full ensemble through compositions from tropical-inspired 2020 album 'Salute to the Sun'.

Stevie G & Minnie Marley

River Lee Hotel, 10.30pm, free

The don of Cork hip-hop mans the decks for young Afro-futurist singer Minnie Marley by the riverside.

SATURDAY:

HousePlants

Cyprus Avenue, €20

Bell X1 frontman Paul Noonan and electronic producer Daithí give their new collaborative project a live outing.

Blarney Concert Band

Daunt Square, Cork City, 3.30pm, free

A selection of light and popular music, played by the award-winning Blarney Concert Band as part of the Big Fringe lineup - also featuring live big-band jazz over at Emmet Place for free throughout the afternoon.

MåsExödus

Everyman Palace, 6pm, €30

Choice Cuts founder Mark Murphy, bandleader Max Zaska and the Hypnotic Brass Ensemble come together to explore the sound of contemporary jazz. Also performing Sunday at the same time and place.

One Horse Pony

Barbarella, 6.30pm, free

Cork folk-rockers hold up the floor at the Barrack Street bar formerly known as An Réalt Dearg and the Gateway.

Kneecap

Cyprus Avenue, 7pm, €22.50

Belfast rabble-rousers Móglaí Bap, Mo Chara and DJ Próvaí are back to wreck heads and stage equipment alike after the cancellation of pre-Covid Cork dates.

Colm Motherway

Electric, 7pm, free

Veteran Cork DJ and Radio Otherway boss joins the Dim the Lights crew in selecting the tunes at the South Mall bar and restaurant all evening.

Marc Copland

Triskel Christchurch, 8pm, €28

Iconic jazz pianist, referred to by critics as a "quiet giant", performs a one-off solo show at the Triskel, drawing from new solo album 'John'.

The X Collective

Everyman Palace, 10.15pm, €20

Irish soul, R&B and hip-hop talent coalesce in a live excursion for the Dublin-based collective, including vocalists Senita, Toshín, and Jess Kav.

Jenny Greene & Generic People

Cork Opera House,11.30pm, €22.50

Dublin-based DJ and 2FM presenter resumes her spot on the Jazz Weekend's late shift, serving up dance classics, floor-fillers and hidden gems.

SUNDAY:

The Academic

Cyprus Avenue, 2pm, €30

A matinée Sunday show for the pop-rock chorus merchants after their evening show sold out quickly.

Hypnotic Brass Ensemble

Live at St. Luke's, 2pm, €30

The HBE summons jazz-lovers to Sunday service with an afternoon set of old spirituals at the Northside's sonic temple.

Gold.Berg.Werk.

Triskel Christchurch, 2.30pm, €20

Xenia Pestova Bennett (piano) and Ed Bennett (live electronics) perform a radical reinterpretation of Bach’s famous Goldberg Variations.

Hypnotic Brass Ensemble

Everyman Palace, 6.30pm, €30

The family band from the south side of Chicago returns to Cork stages after wowing live audiences on recent Jazz Weekend excursions.

Blok Rokn Beats

Cork Opera House, 7pm, €26

Today FM DJ Dec Pierce leads audiences on a journey into '90s big-beat classics, with live percussion from The Hit Machine.

MåsExödus & Denise Chaila

Live at St. Luke's, 7.30pm, €30

The Pharaoh of Irish hip-hop treads the boards at St. Luke's to help MåsExödus in a last-minute reprise performance.

Pontius Pilate & The Naildrivers

An Bróg, 7.30pm, free

Amid all the jazz, a chance to hop on the train to Skaville with Leeside's resident two-tone heroes.

Kit Downes' Dreamlife of Debris

Triskel Christchurch, 8pm, €25

An opportunity to hear the ECM Records man's highly anticipated and critically acclaimed album 'Dreamlife of Debris' in concert.

James Vincent McMorrow

Everyman Palace, 9.30pm

Singer-songwriter and producer heads to the Everyman to play tunes from major-label debut 'Grapefruit Season'.

Niall McCabe Band

Coughlan's, 10.30pm, free

Galway soulman and his full band get rammed into the back room at Douglas Street for a Sunday show.

Jenny Greene

Cyprus Avenue, 11pm, €20

Another super-serving of crowd-pleasers and floor-fillers from 2FM's resident dance encyclopedia.

King Kong Company

Cork Opera House, 11.30pm, €25

Waterford crowd-pleasers (and their Boxhead) bring their festival-tested live show back to the Opera House stage - testing the audience's ability to stick to their seats!

MONDAY

Hyde Park Brass Band

River Lee Hotel, 12pm, free

Live jazz to cure what ails you after Sunday night's Bank-Holiday revelry.

Pa Sheehy

Cyprus Avenue, 7pm, €15

Former Walking on Cars man has opened his solo account in recent times, reflecting on pre-lockdown life and the nature of change with debut EP 'The Art of Disappearing'.

Yasiin Bey fka Mos Def

Cork Opera House, 7pm, €40

Nineties hip-hop icon makes his Cork Jazz Weekend debut, exploring his catalogue with the help of a big band drawn from the ranks of the Hypnotic Brass Ensemble.