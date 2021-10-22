Movie review: Too many quirks in The French Dispatch for it to be entertaining

★★★☆☆

A new Wes Anderson movie is always an event, but

The French Dispatch

(15A) may prove an underwhelming experience for anyone hoping for a film of the quality of

The Grand Budapest Hotel

or

The Royal Tenenbaums

.

A cultural magazine that is an offshoot of a Kansas newspaper, but has been rooted in France and the French aesthetic for many years, The French Dispatch has recently lost its beloved editor, Arthur Howitzer Jr. (Bill Murray), whose death causes his many writers to reminisce fondly about his offbeat stewardship.

What follows is an episodic tribute to the New Yorker that mimics the effect of flicking through a magazine, as the more fanciful features planned for Arthur’s last issue are brought to life: an account of the radical artist (and killer) Moses Rosenthaler (Benicio del Toro) and his muse (and jailer) Simone (Léa Seydoux); the Paris student riots of May 1968, as witnessed by Lucinda Krementz (Frances McDormand); a study of the famous police officer and acclaimed chef Lieutenant Nescaffier, which evolves into Keystone Cops-style kidnap caper, as written by Roebuck Wright (Jeffrey Wright).

Many of Wes Anderson’s regular collaborators pop up here, including Jason Schwartzman, Edward Norton, Saoirse Ronan, Owen Wilson and Mathieu Amalric, along with a host of others, but while each segment is as beautifully detailed and subversively funny as we’ve come to expect, the whole is by no means the sum of its parts.

That’s a deliberate ploy on Anderson’s behalf, of course, who may even be engaging in a touch of self-parody: but while Anderson’s films have always blended a delightful quirkiness into stringently formal composition, those elements were always at the service of a cohesive story. Here there are too many quirks, too much whimsical digression, and too many famous faces jostling for attention, which results in a film that is only fitfully entertaining.

(cinema release)