Five things for the week ahead: Succession is back, Dune opens, jazz arrives 

1|TV| Succession

The Roy family continues to wage war over the media empire built by patriarch Logan (Brian Cox) - and episode one of the third series fires us straight back into the fantastic family feuds.

Monday, Sky Atlantic/Now, 9pm

2|film| Dune

Frank Herbert's sci-fi novel gets a new adaptation by Denis Villeneuve, as Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) ventures to the universe's most dangerous planet in search of a spice that unlocks human potential.

In cinemas from Thursday

3|book| Tree Dogs, Banshee Fingers, and Other Irish Words for Nature

Having parsed our relationship with the Irish language in last year's Thirty-Two Words for Field, writer and media personality Manchán Magan turns his attention to a younger audience, offering translations and explanations of names for flora and fauna, and the language's wider net of nature-related terms.

On shelves from Friday

Manchán Magan.

4|arts festival| Skibbereen Arts Festival

The festival in the West Cork town has a number of events rolling out over the next few weeks, including a display of photographs collected by local resident and filmmaker Carmel Winters to visually translate some of the lost Irish words rediscovered by Manchán Magan in his book 32 Words for Field.

5|live music| Cork Jazz Weekend

Yasiin Bey, fka Mos Def.

Having taken a sabbatical over the course of the Covid crisis, the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival is back. Crowd-pleasers include Mos Def, King Kong Company and Mick Flannery with Susan O'Neill, while jazz purists are treated to Matthew Halsall and Kit Downes, among others.