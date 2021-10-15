Dragon of Shandon returns with a skeleton-laden trail for Halloween

While the Northside's parade of the otherworldly has been delayed for another year, a treasure trail will wind along its usual route, say organisers
Dragon of Shandon returns with a skeleton-laden trail for Halloween

Skeletons on the march in the 2017 Dragon of Shandon parade - while Covid has put paid to the usual proceedings, a special trail will wind through Cork's northside. Pic: Loris Francoletti

Fri, 15 Oct, 2021 - 13:49
Mike McGrath Bryan

In another time, all manner of apparitions, demons, and unsavoury creatures would begin to convene around Cork's northside in preparation for the emergence of the Dragon of Shandon.

But not even this colossal skeletal monstrosity is safe from the threat of Covid-19, and in the best interests of humans, she must hang out in the underworld for another year.

However, her human custodians at Cork Community Art Link have set scare-seekers a unique challenge that spans her territory on Halloween night — a treacherous treasure trail on Shandon Street and North Main Street.

The Dragon of Shandon making her way from Shandon Street onto North Gate Bridge, during the Cork Community Art Link Dragon of Shandon parade in 2019. Pic: Denis Minihane

Setting off from Shandon at 6pm on Sunday, October 31, the haunted path passes students from the Joan Denise Moriarty School of Dance, UCC Theatre Studies, and Cork City Samba Band; as well as a spooktacular screening at the Gate Cinema, and a Samhain Stories soundpiece, made from stories shared by the city's storytellers.

If you're brave enough, you can take a special treasure, and follow clues set in arcane words and accursed artworks along the trail — the first 10 young souls to endure this ghoulish test will get a prize. 

  • The Dragon of Shandon Treasure Trail kicks off at 6pm — more information at dragonofshandon.com

