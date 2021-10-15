Dragon of Shandon returns with a skeleton-laden trail for Halloween

In another time, all manner of apparitions, demons, and unsavoury creatures would begin to convene around Cork's northside in preparation for the emergence of the Dragon of Shandon.
But not even this colossal skeletal monstrosity is safe from the threat of Covid-19, and in the best interests of humans, she must hang out in the underworld for another year.
However, her human custodians at Cork Community Art Link have set scare-seekers a unique challenge that spans her territory on Halloween night — a treacherous treasure trail on Shandon Street and North Main Street.
Setting off from Shandon at 6pm on Sunday, October 31, the haunted path passes students from the Joan Denise Moriarty School of Dance, UCC Theatre Studies, and Cork City Samba Band; as well as a spooktacular screening at the Gate Cinema, and a Samhain Stories soundpiece, made from stories shared by the city's storytellers.
If you're brave enough, you can take a special treasure, and follow clues set in arcane words and accursed artworks along the trail — the first 10 young souls to endure this ghoulish test will get a prize.
We’re delighted to share details for this year’s Dragon of Shandon - an ✨ Installation and Treasure Trail ✨ for both adults and kids! Cork city will light up in this celebration of the living and the dead on the 31st!— Cork Community Art Link (@corkartlink) October 14, 2021
Stay tuned for more details...#DragonofShandon2021 pic.twitter.com/cXUAQxzMCo
- The Dragon of Shandon Treasure Trail kicks off at 6pm — more information at dragonofshandon.com