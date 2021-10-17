Book Review: McCrea’s tome is bleak, bitter, and big in every respect

FOR his second novel the author Gavin McCrea has produced a book whose size (over 500 pages) announces the scope of its thematic ambition. Not so much multi-layered as multi-stratified, so that the reader – of whom there will be many – feels the force of the obligation to turn the page.

As might be expected from the writer of Mrs. Engels (2015) McCrea’s massive interrogation of interpretations of Marxist socialism by people who haven’t a clue what it means, as against those who know it all too well, is handled with expertise and confidence. Confidence not least in the reader’s ability to meet the significant challenges of style, reference and connectivity through a span of years from the 1950s to 1991.

Style can be described as structure and McCrea uses an appropriately theatrical sequencing which demands attention from those at the back of the class. Reference requires some slight acquaintance with the social or socialist rebellions (surely not significant enough in themselves to be called revolutions) of the late 1960s in Europe and the certainly significant Chinese Cultural Revolution of the mid-1960s and 70s.

What a fun time for the expression of Marxist – Leninism, although Lenin doesn’t really feature here as, according to one young anarchist, Russian communism has failed and she’s putting her money on China.

The remark introduces connectivity, the crucial element of McCrea’s scheme in which the drug-enhanced notions of a few members of a radical art and performance commune in a London squat are set adjacent to the politics, or the thoughts, of Jiang Qing, wife and later widow of Chairman Mao. This is a problem because in London the Maoist revolutionaries are sisters Iris and Eva and creatures of the author’s imagination (or so one hopes).

However in Beijing, Jiang Qing who believes passionately that women are the only true proletariat and who is ruinously supervising rehearsals of her ballet The Red Detachment of Women before its performance for the official visit of Imelda Marcos, must be surely Mao Tse Tung’s wife Jiang Qing.

The effort to fictionalise Jiang demands so large a suspension of disbelief as to almost dislodge faith in the narrative. It also proves that even the best of authors can’t produce miracles, although perhaps McCrea’s attempt is supported by Jiang’s historically prominent role in the Cultural Revolution and its catastrophic consequences for millions, including Jiang herself.

As if in alleviation he composes letters from Jiang to Mao (from ‘your little actress’) written while she is in custody and he is dead. The letters are carefully dated for May 1991; the last of these, whose calligraphy is drawn ‘on the air’ is from May 6th, eight days before Jiang Qing’s own death.

Alive or dead, real or pretend, these Jiang episodes are the most compelling chapters of this book. The writing has an engrossing flow of energy, a vigour and flair which have the audacity of invention. It also allows the suspicion, intended or not, that here is another pair of siblings, with ultra-capitalist Imelda and devoutly communist Jiang emerging as sisters under their silks.

McCrea is adept at dialogue and the exchanges between so many of the somewhat complicated dramatis personae in the commune and elsewhere are lively if often incoherent. Many of these people cannot explain themselves in words, their ideas are inchoate but permissive, even Iris and Eva live in the heat of borrowed outrage.

Despite their visceral rivalry these sisters have some intellectual awareness, indicated by pages of discussion which is impeded by the question of who makes the decisions in a collective. Yet to be effective art must act, so theatres, drama and dance are corner-stones to the book’s intricate geography.

As the plot develops the precept of radical disruption, of harm without justification, is adopted by the two girls whose eventual focus is not on the rebellious streets of Paris but on their mother’s performance in Strindberg’s Miss Julie.

Not quite replicating Jiang’s incursions on the Red Detachment of Women, they unite to avenge themselves on neglectful parenting and dwindling socialism by releasing their murderous potential in an assault on their mother’s stage performance.

All this, with class and race added to the ever-bubbling pot, is a lot to take in. McCrea is not without a sly sense of humour: a daughter notices that her mother’s sensible underwear is what her father used to say he liked because it showed a social conscience.

His own expositions are crafted from insight and experience and every so often a sentence or a phrase pinions the reader. There is a glimpse of a man whose shadow is more in the room than the man himself.

In the planned riot in a London theatre – horribly reminiscent of Le Bataclan in Paris – when people finally fell and did not come back up ‘in the places where their bodies struck the carpet, bursts of colour were thrown up, and everything turned cloudy.’ During a hallucinatory rampage the drugged children drilled for the event are seen as ‘useless little lives, which she thought ought to be swept away … but right now they had their purpose.’

So the children ‘continued their deranged ballet.’ In China the children are drugged by Mao’s voice broadcast without ceasing throughout every street, town and city. In London the sisters attack one another with a physical relish enlivened by McCrea’s unforgiving eye for detail.

Given its immensity and arguments the novel could invite comparison with some of the great Russian writers, were it not for the squalid pretensions of its protagonists. No leading character deserves sympathy. There is no fidelity, very little kindness, and especially no sisterhood.

The commentary on our times so far is bleak and bitter: the ubiquitous camera, the barren, ugly language, the egalitarianism which has no respect for individual workers or indeed for individuals. Art is mystifying; war is somewhere called Vietnam, this is a warped world and not one foreign to ourselves.

Throughout the book the ruthless and horrifying banality of the Cultural Revolution is mimicked in the splintering commune in England. This may be what McCrea is really capturing on his exploration of sisterhood through the swing of years.

Totalitarianism leaves space for envy and revenge and perhaps, when personalised, the vanguard fighters of the proletariat find their most powerful freedoms in the rapture of killing for the cause, when they can find one.