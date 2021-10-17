Book Review: a fascinating natural history of Ireland

Even today, on an island as small and thoroughly explored as Ireland, fascinating finds are still occasionally made, writes Conor W. O’Brien in Life in Ireland: A Short History of a Long Time.

The book takes us on a natural quest from dinosaurs - evidence for them is “patchy” enough - to the much more fascinating losses of the Ice Age 21,000 years ago and again in recent historic times.

The spotted hyena once terrorised the grasslands of Munster, and the brown bear was the largest mammal.

Right up to perhaps the sixteenth century we had so much forest, a squirrel could cross the island without ever touching the ground.

The book’s strength is its melange of history natural and human - the grey wolf “still haunted” the hills of Wicklow when the Black Castle stood guard over Wicklow town for 300 years until abandoned in the early 1600s, and the Valentia trackway, which for a while was the oldest tetrapod trackway in the whole world, was only spotted in 1993.

Refreshingly, in an age when the mantra is overwhelmingly “ four feet good, two feet bad,” and humans are pitted against animals as naturally inferior and naturally inimical; we are reminded that in Ireland humans have actually helped diversity of species.

But which animals are actually native is the question. In an age of tying ourselves in knots about invasive species, this book reminds us that it’s not just Japanese knotweed that is not native to this shore:

“Creatures such as the red deer; red squirrel and pine marten are considered native to Ireland, and yet the possibility that their arrival was aided by man cannot be ruled out.”

There is fascinating botanical history: Most of us will know plenty of people who have knowledge and interest in fish and animals, but few able or willing to speak about botany.

Thankfully there are nuggets of botany within the leaves of this book, post ice-age of course:

Among the first trees to reach Ireland after the Ice Age was the luminous birch, followed by juniper and willow.

Afterwards came the Scots Pine and then the long-lived oaks and other broadleaved trees which, alas, choked out the pioneering light-loving birch.

Species such as sycamore and beech may have arrived only in the 17th century Lying off continental Europe as well as Britain, we were "an easy conquest for birds" - a delightful phrase from this BirdWatch Ireland member and whose previous book was Ireland Through Birds.

We learn much in this history of life of all kinds.. But perhaps the biggest lesson for the reader is how life is a continuum or a relay involving a change of species that is often a handover. It is also a partnership between plant and animal. And in that context losses such as that of the wild boar are not easily made up.

The wild boar once was “a staple” of the Irish forest floor. Until its disappearance as recently as the 12th century here, our wild pigs were the gardeners of the woodland” ecological engineers, opening up space for other plants and animals to exploit, while preventing the vegetation from becoming overgrown,” we are told:

There have been other forest-related losses - unlike Scotland, we no longer enjoy the bizarre mating call of the capercaillie, birds the size of a turkey. This is because we no longer enjoy forests of Scots Pine with their understorey of bilberry. These had all but disappeared by the end of the 17th century.

Farmland itself has seen drastic loss of wildlife since the Second World War. The male corncrake is all but gone, and drainage for even more pasture land has ensured the cuckoo calls less and less, we are all painfully aware.

Is there a way back? O’Brien certainly thinks so, detailing the successful reintroduction of the predator birds like the red kite and white-tailed eagle in Killarney, as well as the grey partridge.

A movement known as de-extinction may even bring creatures through cloning and DNA: “Eventually; we would arrive at a creature virtually indistinguishable from the woolly mammoths that grazed the plains of Cork 35,000 years ago.”

O’Brien’s Cassandra qualities apart, this book is not just packed with interesting information, it is also wonderfully written - a challenge to the long-held stereotype of science and language as natural enemies.