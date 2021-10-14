You know about Squid Game, but here are three more must-see TV shows

Guilt, BBC Two, 9pm, Thursday, October 14:

Season one of this Scottish sibling adventure became a cult hit in 2014, even though it didn't get half the audience it deserved. After they almost bluffed their way out of a hit-and-run rap, we now catch up with the brothers (Mark Bonnar and Jamie Sives) two years later.

One had ended up in jail and now he's bent on revenge in a four-part series that has more twists and turns than the road to Limerick. But way more laughs along the way.

Reservation Dogs, Disney+, available now:

Reservation Dogs, Disney+: Devery Jacobs, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Paulina Alexis, and Lane Factor.

You may be familiar with Taika Waititi's work on such fab films as Hunt for the Wilderpeople and Jojo Rabbit. For this series, he's joined forces with a Native American team for more youthful fun set in Indian Territory, Oklahoma.

Four teenagers embark on a crime spree to fund their escape to California, with unexpected results, not least that it may provide an opportunity for fun family viewing with your resident teenagers.

Succession, Monday, Oct 18, Sky Atlantic/Now:

Succession season three, from left, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, and Brian Cox.

If you haven't yet jumped aboard the best drama series of recent years, you may have time for a megabinge before season three drops on Monday, October 18.

Are the uber-rich Roys the family you love to hate, or the clan you hate to love? Either way, the latest adventures in their sneering lives are portrayed through some of the sharpest scripts and finest performances we've seen this side of The Sopranos.

On the evidence of the first few episodes, season three is even better than its predecessors, with the cast wearing their roles more comfortably than before. Last time out, we saw how in Murdochesque fashion, one of Logan Roy's sons had turned against him. Unlike Rupert, however, you might even end up rooting for the patriarch of this story.