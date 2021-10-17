Sunday TV Tips: Undercover on Kin — gangster Eamon takes part in a spiritual ceremony

Junior Eurovision — Series finale

TG4, 8.30pm

The three remaining singers will have one last chance to impress judges Niamh Ní Chróinín and Fiachna Ó Braonáin, and guest judge Linda Martin — and sing for Ireland in Paris on December 19.

Angela Black

UTV, 9pm

Angela Black: Joanne Froggatt, Michiel Huisman and Samuel Adewunmi

Joanne Froggatt is Angela — whose worst fears about her husband have been confirmed, and she struggles to keep up a happy facade for the sake of her family — and her safety.

Kin

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Kin: Anna and Michael get close

The Meaning of Life

RTÉ One, 10.30pm

Joe Duffy meets writer and philosopher Michael Harding

Sport

GAA: Leitrim football final. 3.40pm, TG4

Premier League: Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur, 4.30pm, Sky Sports.

Radio

Island Time/On the Ice Edge: The Lyric Feature, LyricFM, 6pm — As part of Galway 2020 European Capital of Culture, artist Louise Manifold worked in partnership with the Marine Institute to commission ocean-themed work from seven artists, writers, and composers. We hear two: writer Kevin Barry’s monologue ‘Island Time’, and Louise Manifold’s sound piece ‘On the Ice Edge’.

Strutting and Fretting: Drama on One, RTÉ 1, 8pm — On the last night of a spectacularly unsuccessful tour of Macbeth, the lead actor sits in his dressing room trying to work out where it all went wrong. Written and performed by Chris McHallem — EastEnders’ Rod Norman.