Singer-songwriter Ryan McMullan on Paul Brady, Foo Fighters and meeting Courtney Cox 

Ryan McMullan is a singer-songwriter from Portaferry, Co Down. Dates on his current tour include Olympia, Dublin, Fri, Oct 29; Cyprus Ave in Cork on Sun, Nov 4; Dolans Warehouse, Limerick, Sunday, Nov 7.

Best recent book you've read and what you liked about it:

Stephen Fry’s Mythos. I love Greek mythology, so it just fascinated me throughout.

Best recent film:

I’m a bit of a comic book fan, so the Shang Chi movie was the last movie I’ve seen and it was incredible.

Best recent gig you’ve seen:

I watched Foy Vance’s live stream show from St Pancras which was incredible.

Best piece of music you’ve been listening to lately (new or old):

Kanye West’s latest record has been on flat out. Very fascinating artist.

First piece of music that really moved you:

Paul Brady’s version of Arthur McBride changed everything about music for me, the first time I heard it. A masterpiece performed by a master of his craft.

The best gig you've ever seen (if you had to pick one!):

I think Foo Fighters is still my favourite gig. It was euphoric, epic, emotional and exhausting. Epic, really.

TV viewing:

Loving Nine Perfect Strangers at the minute! But I love everything from Stranger Things to Locke and Key. And Friends is just on the TV at all other times.

Radio listening and/or podcasts:

I don’t really listen to too much radio, to be honest. And the main podcasts I’ve been listening to are all work-related, like audio engineering. But I do love a bit of Shagged Married Annoyed.

You're curating your dream festival – which three artists are on the bill, living or dead?

Aretha Franklin, ABBA, NWA.

Your best celebrity encounter:

I think when I first met Courtney Cox. I kept reminding myself not to call her Monica. But it was the first thing I did.

You can portal back to any cultural event or music era – where, when, and why?

I wish I got to see The Beatles live. So Liverpool in the 1960s in the Cavern Club.