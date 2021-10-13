Singer-songwriter Ryan McMullan on Paul Brady, Foo Fighters and meeting Courtney Cox 

Ryan McMullan is a singer-songwriter from Portaferry, Co Down. Dates on his current tour include Olympia, Dublin, Fri, Oct 29; Cyprus Ave in Cork on Sun, Nov 4; Dolans Warehouse, Limerick, Sunday, Nov 7.
Stephen Fry’s Mythos. I love Greek mythology, so it just fascinated me throughout.
I’m a bit of a comic book fan, so the Shang Chi movie was the last movie I’ve seen and it was incredible.
I watched Foy Vance’s live stream show from St Pancras which was incredible.
Kanye West’s latest record has been on flat out. Very fascinating artist.
Paul Brady’s version of Arthur McBride changed everything about music for me, the first time I heard it. A masterpiece performed by a master of his craft.
I think Foo Fighters is still my favourite gig. It was euphoric, epic, emotional and exhausting. Epic, really.
Loving Nine Perfect Strangers at the minute! But I love everything from Stranger Things to Locke and Key. And Friends is just on the TV at all other times.
I don’t really listen to too much radio, to be honest. And the main podcasts I’ve been listening to are all work-related, like audio engineering. But I do love a bit of Shagged Married Annoyed.
Aretha Franklin, ABBA, NWA.
I think when I first met Courtney Cox. I kept reminding myself not to call her Monica. But it was the first thing I did.
I wish I got to see The Beatles live. So Liverpool in the 1960s in the Cavern Club.