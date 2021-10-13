Singer-songwriter Ryan McMullan on Paul Brady, Foo Fighters and meeting Courtney Cox 

Culture That Made Me: Co Down man's dream festival line-up features Aretha Franklin, ABBA, and NWA
Singer-songwriter Ryan McMullan on Paul Brady, Foo Fighters and meeting Courtney Cox 

Ryan McMullan plays in Cork on Nov 4. Picture: Ciara McMullan

Wed, 13 Oct, 2021 - 19:55
Des O’Driscoll

Ryan McMullan is a singer-songwriter from Portaferry, Co Down. Dates on his current tour include Olympia, Dublin, Fri, Oct 29; Cyprus Ave in Cork on Sun, Nov 4; Dolans Warehouse, Limerick, Sunday, Nov 7.

Best recent book you've read and what you liked about it:

Stephen Fry’s Mythos. I love Greek mythology, so it just fascinated me throughout. 

Best recent film:

I’m a bit of a comic book fan, so the Shang Chi movie was the last movie I’ve seen and it was incredible.

Best recent gig you’ve seen:

I watched Foy Vance’s live stream show from St Pancras which was incredible. 

Best piece of music you’ve been listening to lately (new or old):

Kanye West’s latest record has been on flat out. Very fascinating artist.

First piece of music that really moved you:

Paul Brady’s version of Arthur McBride changed everything about music for me, the first time I heard it. A masterpiece performed by a master of his craft.  

The best gig you've ever seen (if you had to pick one!):

I think Foo Fighters is still my favourite gig. It was euphoric, epic, emotional and exhausting. Epic, really.  

TV viewing:

Loving Nine Perfect Strangers at the minute! But I love everything from Stranger Things to Locke and Key. And Friends is just on the TV at all other times. 

Radio listening and/or podcasts:

I don’t really listen to too much radio, to be honest. And the main podcasts I’ve been listening to are all work-related, like audio engineering. But I do love a bit of Shagged Married Annoyed.

You're curating your dream festival – which three artists are on the bill, living or dead?

Aretha Franklin, ABBA, NWA.

Your best celebrity encounter:

I think when I first met Courtney Cox. I kept reminding myself not to call her Monica. But it was the first thing I did.  

You can portal back to any cultural event or music era – where, when, and why?   

I wish I got to see The Beatles live. So Liverpool in the 1960s in the Cavern Club.

Read More

Wildlife Photographer of the Year: Ten incredible images  

More in this section

Cork author Caroline O'Donoghue's star on the rise as she signs new six-figure deal  Cork author Caroline O'Donoghue's star on the rise as she signs new six-figure deal 
Dave Grohl: ‘Smashing a guitar or jumping into the drumset could be a celebration – or a sign of crisis’ Dave Grohl: ‘Smashing a guitar or jumping into the drumset could be a celebration – or a sign of crisis’
Cork's Greatest Records: Bóithrín na Smaointe, by Connie O'Connell from Cill na Martra  Cork's Greatest Records: Bóithrín na Smaointe, by Connie O'Connell from Cill na Martra 
Glastonbury Festival 2016 - Day 2

Adele says she is ‘finally’ ready to put out album as she shares release date

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices