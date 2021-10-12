Bob Geldof says BBC should 'wise up' after new Boomtown Rats track deemed inappropriate for morning radio 

Bob Geldof was less than impressed with the BBC deeming his new track "inappropriate" for the airwaves on Monday morning.

Appearing on Zoe Ball's BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show yesterday, he said the broadcasting authority should "wise up" and "get with the programme."

Mr Geldof was appearing on the show to promote The Boomtown Rats latest EP, Out The Back Of Boomtown.

It follows on from the first studio album from the band in 36 years, The Citizens Of Boomtown, which came out last year.

Ms Ball played a snippet of the first track off the new EP ‘And I Do’ but Mr Geldof wasn’t very happy.

“You just played the end [of the song]. Literally, the end. The track is four minutes long?”

Ms Ball told listeners she couldn't play the full version as it wasn't appropriate for daytime radio.

“All I say is getting pissed in the song? What’s wrong with that?”

Zoe Ball kept things light and good-natured, passing the blame on to her producers

“Well look, I am just doing what I am told to do Bob, sorry!” Ms Ball responded.

Mr Geldof asked "What happened to the BBC?”

“Wise up guys, get with the programme, stop being such y’know, namby-pambies, seriously, we're grown ups.”

Earlier in the conversation, Ms Ball wished the Irish rocker a belated happy birthday on turning "70 years young" last week.

Mr Geldof corrected her: “70 years old.”

“I think we have to stop this nonsense - it’s extremely old!”

He also jokingly asked her to get his title right when she called him a musician.

"I'm a mega global international rockstar.”

Bob Geldof and his wife Jeanne Marine walking through Skibbereen, West Cork

The Blackpool presenter good-naturedly laughed it off noting Mr Geldof was in “fine form” this morning.

Indeed, he was and he wasn’t afraid of expressing his views on former One Direction star Liam Payne’s new track calling it “awful.”

Payne's latest single ‘Sunshine’ had played shortly before Mr Geldof’s interview and he assured Ms Ball he "almost slammed the phone down" when he heard it.

Ms Ball commented that she hadn’t imagined Mr Geldof would be a fan of it.

Wrapping up the interview, Ms Ball commented that Mr Geldof “never disappoints.”