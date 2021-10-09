Radio highlights: Insight into life of a blind seven-year-old and her pet dog for World Sight Loss Day

SATURDAY

An tSeachtain le Máirín Ní Ghadhra, R na G, 11am

Máirín Ní Ghadhra interviews Regina Uí Chollatáin, the new chairperson of Forás na Gaeilge, the Irish language promotion body.

Documentary on One, RTÉ 1, 2pm: L'Agression:

In 2012, Mayo woman and trade-unionist Maureen Kearney was brutally attacked in her home in the suburbs of Paris, and was left tied to a chair with the chilling warning — "this is your second warning, there will be no third". She was then accused by police of staging the attack herself. A story of secrets, lies, courage, and one woman's resilience.

SUNDAY

The Lyric Feature, Lyric FM, 6pm: Tenducci in Ireland

Michael Lee goes behind the scenes of the Irish Baroque Orchestra's recent album The Trials of Tenducci, and looks at the life and work of a superstar castrato singer in Georgian Dublin, with help from musical director Peter Whelan and mezzo-soprano Tara Erraught, as well as academics, Alison Fitzgerald and Susan O’Regan.

MONDAY

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm

A look at new collaborative compilation album, In the Echo: Field Recordings from Earlsfort Terrace, recorded in and around the National Concert Hall in Dublin. Producer/curator Ross Turner speaks, and there's music from Lisa O’Neill and Colm Mac Con Iomaire, one of the album's pairings of artists.

TUESDAY

Arena, RTÉ, 7pm

Steven Benedict on the work of film director Ridley Scott; Helen Meany and Peter Crawley review the Dublin Theatre Festival; and a history of the Wexford Festival Opera with Karina Daly.

The Alternative, 2FM, 10pm

A pair of electronic excursions from the RTÉ sessions archive this week: a 1995 Fanning session from Dublin duo Decal, whose single 'Excelsis' is known to a generation as the No Disco theme; and a 2011 Studio 8 session from Wicklow ambient outfit Solar Bears.

WEDNESDAY

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm

Journalist Jenn Gannon previews the hotly-anticipated third series of Sky Atlantic/NOW drama Succession.

Sessions from Oblivion, RTÉ 2XM, 7pm

Audio from the second series of rte.ie's new Irish music show, including live performances from hip-hop group Nuxsense and alt-folk musician/songwriter Sive; as well as chats with Radiators from Space/Trouble Pilgrims singer Pete Holidai.

THURSDAY

Maddie and Triggs, RTÉ Jr, 6.30pm

Made with the help of the NCBI to celebrate World Sight Loss Day, 'Maddie and Triggs' invites you into the life of a seven-year-old girl and her pet dog, who listen to the world around them and create musical adventures from the sounds of everyday life.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm

Chats with jazz pianist and ECM Records roster member Kit Downes, about his new album Dreamlife of Debris, inspired by WG Sebald's novel The Rings of Saturn.

The Alternative, 2FM, 10pm

A double-dose of live action from the Netherlands' Eurosonic festival, recorded earlier this year: Waterford's Alex Gough is an impressive vocalist and multi-instrumentalist; while Welsh-language indie outfit Adwaith make their festival debut.

FRIDAY

Comóradh an Riadaigh, R na G, 2.05pm

Continuing an archival journey into the life and work of composer Seán O'Riada, the programme takes a look into his body of liturgical music, and the connection it helped him forge with new neighbours in the Cork Gaeltacht.