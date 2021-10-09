Radio highlights: Insight into life of a blind seven-year-old and her pet dog for World Sight Loss Day

Plus a story of secrets, lies, courage, and one woman's resilience on Documentary on One
Radio highlights: Insight into life of a blind seven-year-old and her pet dog for World Sight Loss Day

Maddie and Triggs airs on Thursday to mark World Sight Loss Day

Sat, 09 Oct, 2021 - 05:50
Mike McGrath Bryan

SATURDAY 

An tSeachtain le Máirín Ní Ghadhra, R na G, 11am

Máirín Ní Ghadhra interviews Regina Uí Chollatáin, the new chairperson of Forás na Gaeilge, the Irish language promotion body.

Documentary on One, RTÉ 1, 2pm: L'Agression: 

In 2012, Mayo woman and trade-unionist Maureen Kearney was brutally attacked in her home in the suburbs of Paris, and was left tied to a chair with the chilling warning — "this is your second warning, there will be no third". She was then accused by police of staging the attack herself. A story of secrets, lies, courage, and one woman's resilience.

SUNDAY 

The Lyric Feature, Lyric FM, 6pm: Tenducci in Ireland

Michael Lee goes behind the scenes of the Irish Baroque Orchestra's recent album The Trials of Tenducci, and looks at the life and work of a superstar castrato singer in Georgian Dublin, with help from musical director Peter Whelan and mezzo-soprano Tara Erraught, as well as academics, Alison Fitzgerald and Susan O’Regan.

MONDAY 

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm

A look at new collaborative compilation album, In the Echo: Field Recordings from Earlsfort Terrace, recorded in and around the National Concert Hall in Dublin. Producer/curator Ross Turner speaks, and there's music from Lisa O’Neill and Colm Mac Con Iomaire, one of the album's pairings of artists.

TUESDAY 

Arena, RTÉ, 7pm

Steven Benedict on the work of film director Ridley Scott; Helen Meany and Peter Crawley review the Dublin Theatre Festival; and a history of the Wexford Festival Opera with Karina Daly.

The Alternative, 2FM, 10pm

A pair of electronic excursions from the RTÉ sessions archive this week: a 1995 Fanning session from Dublin duo Decal, whose single 'Excelsis' is known to a generation as the No Disco theme; and a 2011 Studio 8 session from Wicklow ambient outfit Solar Bears.

WEDNESDAY 

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm

Journalist Jenn Gannon previews the hotly-anticipated third series of Sky Atlantic/NOW drama Succession.

Sessions from Oblivion, RTÉ 2XM, 7pm

Audio from the second series of rte.ie's new Irish music show, including live performances from hip-hop group Nuxsense and alt-folk musician/songwriter Sive; as well as chats with Radiators from Space/Trouble Pilgrims singer Pete Holidai.

THURSDAY 

Maddie and Triggs, RTÉ Jr, 6.30pm

Made with the help of the NCBI to celebrate World Sight Loss Day, 'Maddie and Triggs' invites you into the life of a seven-year-old girl and her pet dog, who listen to the world around them and create musical adventures from the sounds of everyday life.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm

Chats with jazz pianist and ECM Records roster member Kit Downes, about his new album Dreamlife of Debris, inspired by WG Sebald's novel The Rings of Saturn.

The Alternative, 2FM, 10pm

A double-dose of live action from the Netherlands' Eurosonic festival, recorded earlier this year: Waterford's Alex Gough is an impressive vocalist and multi-instrumentalist; while Welsh-language indie outfit Adwaith make their festival debut.

FRIDAY 

Comóradh an Riadaigh, R na G, 2.05pm

Continuing an archival journey into the life and work of composer Seán O'Riada, the programme takes a look into his body of liturgical music, and the connection it helped him forge with new neighbours in the Cork Gaeltacht.

Read More

TV review: Squid Game is irresistible, with devious yet human contestants at its heart

More in this section

Gig review: Villagers at Vicar Street not quite the celebration we'd hoped for  Gig review: Villagers at Vicar Street not quite the celebration we'd hoped for 
Claire Foy to star as Facebook chief Sheryl Sandberg in TV drama Claire Foy to star as Facebook chief Sheryl Sandberg in TV drama
Red Hot Chili Peppers announce Irish date, complete with impressive support roster  Red Hot Chili Peppers announce Irish date, complete with impressive support roster 
Netherlands Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final

Turin to host Eurovision Song Contest 2022 but what are the highest scoring entries ever?

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices