Radio highlights: Insight into life of a blind seven-year-old and her pet dog for World Sight Loss Day

Máirín Ní Ghadhra interviews Regina Uí Chollatáin, the new chairperson of Forás na Gaeilge, the Irish language promotion body.
In 2012, Mayo woman and trade-unionist Maureen Kearney was brutally attacked in her home in the suburbs of Paris, and was left tied to a chair with the chilling warning — "this is your second warning, there will be no third". She was then accused by police of staging the attack herself. A story of secrets, lies, courage, and one woman's resilience.
Michael Lee goes behind the scenes of the Irish Baroque Orchestra's recent album, and looks at the life and work of a superstar castrato singer in Georgian Dublin, with help from musical director Peter Whelan and mezzo-soprano Tara Erraught, as well as academics, Alison Fitzgerald and Susan O’Regan.
A look at new collaborative compilation album,, recorded in and around the National Concert Hall in Dublin. Producer/curator Ross Turner speaks, and there's music from Lisa O’Neill and Colm Mac Con Iomaire, one of the album's pairings of artists.
Steven Benedict on the work of film director Ridley Scott; Helen Meany and Peter Crawley review the Dublin Theatre Festival; and a history of the Wexford Festival Opera with Karina Daly.
A pair of electronic excursions from the RTÉ sessions archive this week: a 1995 Fanning session from Dublin duo Decal, whose single 'Excelsis' is known to a generation as thetheme; and a 2011 Studio 8 session from Wicklow ambient outfit Solar Bears.
Journalist Jenn Gannon previews the hotly-anticipated third series of Sky Atlantic/NOW drama.
Audio from the second series of rte.ie's new Irish music show, including live performances from hip-hop group Nuxsense and alt-folk musician/songwriter Sive; as well as chats with Radiators from Space/Trouble Pilgrims singer Pete Holidai.
Made with the help of the NCBI to celebrate World Sight Loss Day, 'Maddie and Triggs' invites you into the life of a seven-year-old girl and her pet dog, who listen to the world around them and create musical adventures from the sounds of everyday life.
Chats with jazz pianist and ECM Records roster member Kit Downes, about his new album, inspired by WG Sebald's novel .
A double-dose of live action from the Netherlands' Eurosonic festival, recorded earlier this year: Waterford's Alex Gough is an impressive vocalist and multi-instrumentalist; while Welsh-language indie outfit Adwaith make their festival debut.
Continuing an archival journey into the life and work of composer Seán O'Riada, the programme takes a look into his body of liturgical music, and the connection it helped him forge with new neighbours in the Cork Gaeltacht.