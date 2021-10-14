Thursday TV Tips: A house in remote West Cork, or a Mallow house untouched for 100 years?

Cheap Irish Homes

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Cheap Irish Homes, RTÉ: Hugh O'Donoghue and Madeline Regan with Kieran McCarthy and Maggie Molloy in Allihies, West Cork

Dublin residents Madeline O’Regan and Hugh O’Donoghue enlist the help of Maggie Molloy and Kieran McCarthy to find them a house in Cork. Maggie finds a variety of promising properties in the north and west of the county, including some on the beautiful Beara Peninsula. The house Maggie found in Mallow is untouched for 100 years, causing concern about costs for Kieran.

Hector — Éire Nua

TG4, 9.30pm

Hector — Éire Nua: Eloka Asokuh who moved from Nigeria to Ballybofey

Glow Up Ireland

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

Cathyanne, Paul, James, and Emma

Six have been eliminated so only four makeup artists remain. They are assigned avant-garde headpieces by Cork designer Paul MacSpecial and must complete bold makeup looks to compliment the daring headwear.

Radio

Maddie and Triggs, RTÉ Jr, 6.30pm: Made with the help of the NCBI to celebrate World Sight Loss Day, Maddie and Triggs invites you into the life of a seven-year-old girl and her pet dog, who listen to the world around them and create musical adventures from the sounds of everyday life.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Chats with jazz pianist and ECM Records roster member Kit Downes, about his new album Dreamlife of Debris, inspired by WG Sebald’s novel The Rings of Saturn.

The Alternative, 2FM, 10pm: A double-dose of live action from the Netherlands’ Eurosonic festival, recorded earlier this year — Waterford’s Alex Gough is an impressive vocalist and multi-instrumentalist; while Welsh-language indie outfit Adwaith make their festival debut.