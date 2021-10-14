Thursday TV Tips: A house in remote West Cork, or a Mallow house untouched for 100 years?

RTÉ One, 8.30pm
Dublin residents Madeline O’Regan and Hugh O’Donoghue enlist the help of Maggie Molloy and Kieran McCarthy to find them a house in Cork. Maggie finds a variety of promising properties in the north and west of the county, including some on the beautiful Beara Peninsula. The house Maggie found in Mallow is untouched for 100 years, causing concern about costs for Kieran.
TG4, 9.30pm
RTÉ2, 9.30pm
Six have been eliminated so only four makeup artists remain. They are assigned avant-garde headpieces by Cork designer Paul MacSpecial and must complete bold makeup looks to compliment the daring headwear.
, RTÉ Jr, 6.30pm: Made with the help of the NCBI to celebrate World Sight Loss Day, Maddie and Triggs invites you into the life of a seven-year-old girl and her pet dog, who listen to the world around them and create musical adventures from the sounds of everyday life.
, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Chats with jazz pianist and ECM Records roster member Kit Downes, about his new album , inspired by WG Sebald’s novel .
, 2FM, 10pm: A double-dose of live action from the Netherlands’ Eurosonic festival, recorded earlier this year — Waterford’s Alex Gough is an impressive vocalist and multi-instrumentalist; while Welsh-language indie outfit Adwaith make their festival debut.