Gig review: Villagers at Vicar Street not quite the celebration we'd hoped for 

Perhaps a bit of ring-rustiness on the part of both band and fans contributed to a surprisingly underwhelming experience at the Dublin venue 
Conor O'Brien and Villagers played in Vicar Street, Dublin, and return to Ireland for a tour in November. 

Fri, 08 Oct, 2021 - 11:25
Eoghan O’Sullivan

★★★☆☆ 

This is a gig that really could have been something special. Part of the Vision series to mark the reopening of Vicar Street, it's Villagers' first full-band show in Ireland since 2019, and it’s also the first outing for fifth album Fever Dreams. 

Frontman Conor O’Brien tentatively asks the seated crowd if they’d listened to the record all the way through, and Villagers do try out all of the tracks off the new album over the course of the night.

O'Brien and a keyboardist open the set with a stripped-down snippet of The First Day, and by the time the full-band (again it’s a new-look lineup) version arrives soon after, it all doesn't feel quite as celebratory and revelatory as we might have hoped. Perhaps the muted crowd is still figuring out how to behave as gigs return.

Conor O'Brien and Villagers at Vicar Street. Picture: Eoghan O'Sullivan
Conor O'Brien and Villagers at Vicar Street. Picture: Eoghan O'Sullivan

Fever Dreams is a lush, loved-up album, but some of the tracks live come off a bit saccharine. The delicate ‘Momentarily’ lulls the crowd, while the lack of backing vocals on ‘Full Faith in Providence’ strips it of intrigue. Maybe the band are also just figuring it all out again.

 “We’re trying to ease it in, mellow, mellow,” O’Brien reassures onlookers, as he can probably sense the energy levels are a bit off.

O’Brien makes no grand proclamations of how it’s great to be back; he’s always preferred to revel in the music, switching from his trusty acoustic guitar to brass to electric guitar for the end of Circles in the Firing Line.

But of course there are moments to make you swoon: The way O’Brien’s extended high notes soar throughout, when the band find their groove on the likes of Restless Endeavour, and as the few old favourites like Hot Scary Summer and A Trick of the Light get aired.

There’s a sense that this is a test run for their Irish tour, which begins at Cork Opera House on November 2. Hopefully band and audience iron things out before then.

