Sunday TV Tips: Cork singer Lilyella Buckley competes to represent Ireland 

David Brophy’s Frontline Choir

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

David Brophy's Frontline Choir. RTÉ One

Conductor David Brophy is back with a new choir made up of healthcare workers who risked their lives working throughout the Covid-19 pandemic: doctors, nurses, porters, ICU staff, nursing home workers, members of housekeeping and medical administration staff based across Ireland meet initially on Zoom and gradually, and in line with Government guidelines, make it to in-person outdoor rehearsals.

The Larkins

UTV, 8pm

ITV’s ‘The Larkins’

New series. Based on the books by HE Bates which were previously adapted as The Darling Buds of May.

Bradley Wash is in the role previously held by David Jason. Joanna Scanlan is Ma Larkin.

Junior Eurovision

TG4, 8.30pm

Junior Eurovision contender: Lilyella Buckley from Midleton, County Cork

The search for Ireland's entry for the 2021 Junior Eurovision continues! Eight acts remain and perform for guest judge Lesley Roy to see who will represent Ireland in Paris on December 19

Kin

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

Ciarán Hinds as the menacing Eamon Cunningham in Kin

With the Kinsella family now in serious danger, Amanda takes action.

Freddie Flintoff: Living with Bulimia

Virgin Media One, 10pm

The former England cricketer faces up to his eating disorder of 20 years as he challenges the stigma around the condition in men. He explores how bulimia has played a part in the course of his life, discusses his own experience in detail and meets specialists and young men with eating disorders.

The Meaning of Life

RTÉ One, 10.35pm

Eamon McCann reflects on growing up in Catholic Derry in the 60s, and how that formative experience of discrimination, together with the influence of his father’s trade unionism, would set his life on a course of of activism and politics

Joe Duffy meets journalist, commentator, politician and veteran civil rights activist Eamon McCann in his home town of Derry. He speaks about the impact Bloody Sunday had on his own community, on the friends who chose violence over politics, and the lasting legacy of the Troubles in Northern Irish society to this day.

Sport

United Rugby Championship: Scarlets v Munster, ko 2pm, RTÉ2

Soccer: UEFA Nations League Final, 7pm, Virgin Media Two

Radio

Tenducci in Ireland: The Lyric Feature, Lyric FM, 6pm —Michael Lee goes behind the scenes of the Irish Baroque Orchestra’s recent album The Trials of Tenducci, and looks at the life and work of a superstar castrato singer in Georgian Dublin, with help from musical director Peter Whelan and mezzo-soprano Tara Erraught, as well as academics, Alison Fitzgerald and Susan O’Regan.