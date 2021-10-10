Sunday TV Tips: Cork singer Lilyella Buckley competes to represent Ireland 

RTÉ One, 6.30pm
Conductor David Brophy is back with a new choir made up of healthcare workers who risked their lives working throughout the Covid-19 pandemic: doctors, nurses, porters, ICU staff, nursing home workers, members of housekeeping and medical administration staff based across Ireland meet initially on Zoom and gradually, and in line with Government guidelines, make it to in-person outdoor rehearsals.
UTV, 8pm
New series. Based on the books by HE Bates which were previously adapted as The Darling Buds of May.
Bradley Wash is in the role previously held by David Jason. Joanna Scanlan is Ma Larkin.
TG4, 8.30pm
The search for Ireland's entry for the 2021 Junior Eurovision continues! Eight acts remain and perform for guest judge Lesley Roy to see who will represent Ireland in Paris on December 19
RTÉ One, 9.30pm
With the Kinsella family now in serious danger, Amanda takes action.
The former England cricketer faces up to his eating disorder of 20 years as he challenges the stigma around the condition in men. He explores how bulimia has played a part in the course of his life, discusses his own experience in detail and meets specialists and young men with eating disorders.
RTÉ One, 10.35pm
Joe Duffy meets journalist, commentator, politician and veteran civil rights activist Eamon McCann in his home town of Derry. He speaks about the impact Bloody Sunday had on his own community, on the friends who chose violence over politics, and the lasting legacy of the Troubles in Northern Irish society to this day.
United Rugby Championship:v , ko 2pm, RTÉ2
Soccer: UEFA Nations League Final, 7pm, Virgin Media Two
, Lyric FM, 6pm —Michael Lee goes behind the scenes of the Irish Baroque Orchestra’s recent album , and looks at the life and work of a superstar castrato singer in Georgian Dublin, with help from musical director Peter Whelan and mezzo-soprano Tara Erraught, as well as academics, Alison Fitzgerald and Susan O’Regan.