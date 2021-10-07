Red Hot Chili Peppers announce Irish date, complete with impressive support roster 

Red Hot Chili Peppers are to play Marlay Park on June 29 as part of a special world tour marking the 30th anniversary of their seminal album Blood, Sugar, Sex, Magik.
The Los Angeles rockers will be joined by Anderson Paak & The Free Nationals, as well as Thundercat, for the Dublin date.
The 32-city global stadium tour will mark the return of guitarist John Frusciante to the group.
The Californication rockers will perform a selection of their career-spanning hits as well as new music from their forthcoming album.
KHOT news: RHCP tour stops have been announced! pic.twitter.com/nbMSz0RASO— Red Hot ChiliPeppers (@ChiliPeppers) October 7, 2021
Fan pre-sale tickets are available from RedHotChiliPeppers.com from 10am on October 13. General sale begins 10am on October 15.