Red Hot Chili Peppers announce Irish date, complete with impressive support roster 

The Irish gig comes as part of a 32-city global stadium tour that will mark the return of guitarist John Frusciante to the group
Red Hot Chili Peppers are coming to Marlay Park in Dublin.  Picture: Clara Balzary

Thu, 07 Oct, 2021 - 15:50
Nicole Glennon

Red Hot Chili Peppers are to play Marlay Park on June 29 as part of a special world tour marking the 30th anniversary of their seminal album Blood, Sugar, Sex, Magik.

The Los Angeles rockers will be joined by Anderson Paak & The Free Nationals, as well as Thundercat, for the Dublin date.

Anderson Paak will support the Red Hot Chili Peppers in Dublin.
The 32-city global stadium tour will mark the return of guitarist John Frusciante to the group.

The Californication rockers will perform a selection of their career-spanning hits as well as new music from their forthcoming album.

Fan pre-sale tickets are available from RedHotChiliPeppers.com from 10am on October 13. General sale begins 10am on October 15.

Red Hot Chili Peppers announce Irish date, complete with impressive support roster 

